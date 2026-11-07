Municipal Council Theog in Himachal Pradesh has earned national recognition by ranking in the Top 20 Urban Local Bodies in the Swachh Survekshan, highlighting the town's success in sanitation and waste management initiatives.

Theog Municipal Council's Swachh Survekshan Achievement

Municipal Council (MC) Theog in Himachal Pradesh has secured a place among the Top 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the country in the Swachh Survekshan rankings, marking a significant achievement for the state in the field of urban sanitation and cleanliness. The national recognition was conferred in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, making the achievement particularly significant for the small hill town of Theog and Himachal Pradesh as a whole.

Understanding Swachh Survekshan

Launched in 2016 by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Swachh Survekshan is the country's annual cleanliness assessment programme, which evaluates urban local bodies on various parameters related to sanitation, waste management and public participation. The initiative aims to encourage healthy competition among cities and promote sustainable cleanliness practices.

Collaborative Efforts Behind the Success

The achievement reflects the sustained efforts of the Municipal Council Theog, along with the Urban Development Department and the Directorate of Urban Development, towards improving sanitation standards and strengthening solid waste management practices. State officials attributed the success to focused initiatives, regular monitoring and coordinated efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Community Involvement

The contribution of municipal officials, sanitation workers and residents has also been instrumental in achieving the national ranking. Active citizen participation and the collective efforts of frontline workers have played an important role in improving cleanliness standards in the town.

The state government has reiterated its commitment to further strengthening urban sanitation infrastructure, modernising solid waste management systems and encouraging greater public participation to improve Himachal Pradesh's performance in future editions of Swachh Survekshan. (ANI)