Suvendu Adhikari has taken the oath as the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal. This report looks into his personal life, especially the reason he has remained unmarried, which he himself revealed at a public meeting.

Today marks the 165th birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. On this special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to him. West Bengal's new Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari, was also with him. They offered floral tributes to Gurudev's portrait at Kolkata's historic Brigade Parade Ground. This is the same venue where the BJP government's swearing-in ceremony was held today, with Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as the state's ninth Chief Minister.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Why West Bengal's New Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Is Unmarried

Interestingly, West Bengal's new CM, Suvendu Adhikari, is also unmarried. At 57, will he spend his life alone? Will he ever get married? He has faced this question many times. About six years ago, Adhikari himself commented on this matter. At a public rally in December 2020, he addressed the question about his marriage.

Speaking at the rally, he had said, 'Many people ask me, "Suvendu, why are you still unmarried? Your brothers are married, aren't they?"'

He then explained, 'In the eyes of today's politicians, I am not unmarried. Suvendu's family is not a small one with five, seven, or eight members. Suvendu's family is the entire Bengali family. My ideals, Satish Samanta and Sushil Dhara, used to say that one must sacrifice everything for society. Following their path, I have decided to remain unmarried.'

Many of the country's top leaders were present at the Brigade Ground ceremony today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were there. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP's National President Nitin Nabin also attended.

Chief Ministers from various states were also present, including Yogi Adityanath from Uttar Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu from Andhra Pradesh, Pushkar Singh Dhami from Uttarakhand, Conrad Sangma from Meghalaya, and Bhupendra Patel from Gujarat. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Governor R.N. Ravi were also on the stage.

Scroll to load tweet…