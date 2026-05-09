Suvendu Adhikari is West Bengal's new Chief Minister. But not many people know that he almost became a monk! If his father hadn't stepped in years ago, his life would have taken a completely different path. Here's the fascinating story of the man who is now Bengal's top leader.

Forget 'Didi', for the next five years, it's 'Dada' whose name will echo across Bengal. That's because West Bengal has found its new Chief Minister in Suvendu Adhikari. This is also a historic moment for the BJP, as it's the first time their leader has become the CM in Bengal. Who would have thought, probably not even Suvendu himself, that one day he would challenge the very leader he started his political journey with, Mamata Banerjee, and end her 15-year-long rule to take the CM's chair. However, if Suvendu had fulfilled one of his childhood dreams, he probably wouldn't be here today. It was a decision that his parents and family were also scared he would make.

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Suvendu Adhikari's Untold Story

Today, Suvendu Adhikari might be Bengal's Chief Minister, the state's biggest and most powerful leader. But did you know he never wanted to be a politician? Since childhood, he has been deeply drawn to spirituality. He was so dedicated to this path that he had even decided to become a monk. From his school days, he would visit the Ramakrishna Mission every Saturday without telling his family. He would even secretly donate all the coins he had saved to the Mission. He was so religious as a child that his family started getting worried that their son might actually renounce the world and become a sanyasi. His parents feared that Suvendu might leave home for good.

A Father's Advice Made Suvendu the CM Today

It is said that his father explained to him that leaving home isn't the only way to follow a religious path. He could also serve the people by entering politics. So, he decided to enter politics and got involved right from his student days. He became the president of his college union and then slowly stepped into the politics of his hometown, Purba Medinipur. He contested and won elections for various posts, from councillor to Member of Parliament. In his entire political career, he has fought 9 elections and has lost only one. And now, he has become the Chief Minister.