Thanjavur suicide case: SC allows CBI to continue probe death of 17-year-old girl

The teen had died by suicide after consuming poison at her home in Thanjavur on January 9 and died 10 days later. In a video, the girl alleged that the hostel warden had forced her to clean the hostel and do maintenance work.

The Supreme Court on Monday did not interfere in a Madras High Court order transferring the investigation into the death by suicide of a 17-year-old student at Thanjavur to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

However, the apex court allowed the CBI probe to continue as per the High Court’s order, Live Law reported. The Madras High Court had ordered a CBI probe, criticising the police for ruling out allegations of attempted religious conversion in the case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi said, “Issue notice returnable in 4 weeks. Counter affidavit 2 weeks and rejoinder if any within 2 weeks.” It also noted, “Let the CBI probe go on. It might not be appropriate for us to interject in the investigation of CBI. Please pass on evidence collected to CBI.”

The teen had died by suicide after consuming poison at her home in Thanjavur on January 9 and died 10 days later. In a video, the girl alleged that the hostel warden had forced her to clean the hostel and do maintenance work.

The hostel warden has been arrested under the Juvenile Act apart from charges of abetting suicide.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued notice on the appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu DGP challenging the Madras HC order.

On Monday, the top court said that there are two aspects of the matter, one is there are certain observations recorded in the impugned judgment and the second is regarding the final order directing probe by CBI. Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, told the Supreme Court that their grievance was with respect to both aspects.

The girl’s parents allege that there had been an attempt to convert the family to Christianity and are seeking an investigation in the matter.

The allegations have taken a political turn with the BJP asking for an investigation and urging the state’s DMK government to punish those responsible.