'Thalaiva at Matoshree': Superstar Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence

    Former minister and sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray posted a tweet with a picture of his family welcoming Rajinikanth with a bouquet and a shawl. "An absolute delight to have Shri Rajnikant ji ar Matoshree once again," Aaditya Thackeray said.

    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday (March 18) met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in suburban Mumbai. A party leader said it was a courtesy visit as the veteran actor has been an ardent supporter of the late Bal Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena.

    "It was a non-political meeting between Rajinikanth and Uddhav Thackeray," he said. Thackeray's wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas welcomed the actor at their residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

    Former minister and sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray posted a tweet with a picture of his family welcoming Rajinikanth with a bouquet and a shawl.

    "An absolute delight to have Shri Rajnikant ji ar Matoshree once again," Aaditya Thackeray said.

    In October 2010, Rajinikanth had met Bal Thackeray at Matoshree. In July 2021, Rajinikanth had announced that he would disband the Rajini Makkal Mandram, launched for his political entry, and reiterated that he had no intention of involving himself in politics in future.

    The Shiv Sena faction led by Thackeray is a constituent of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), also comprising NCP and Congress.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
