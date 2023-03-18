Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Police arrest 6 associates of Amritpal Singh; Waris Punjab De to be arrested soon

    Some supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them. A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal).

    First Published Mar 18, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    As many as six associates from controversial Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh's team were on Saturday (March 18) arrested by the Punjab Police, officials said.

    It is reportedly said that there was a tense car chase involving Amritpal Singh and the Punjab police, but Singh may have escaped from the spot. Heavy police deployment was seen in Moga district of Punjab. However, there was no confirmation from police in this regard.

    Some supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

    A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal).

    Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him. Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.

    There are three cases registered against Amritpal Singh, out of which two are related to hate speech. According to sources, the police arrested Singh's near Mahitpur police station near Dharamkot.

    According to the information received from the sources, four more people were detained by the Punjab Police.

