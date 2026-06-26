The Himachal Pradesh government will make anti-chitta (drug) tests mandatory for all future government jobs. The move is part of an intensified campaign against drug abuse, which also saw police destroy seized narcotics worth Rs 13.28 crore.

Mandatory Drug Tests for Govt Jobs

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced that an anti-chitta (drug screening) test will be made mandatory for all future government recruitments as part of its intensified campaign against drug abuse and trafficking in the state.

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The announcement was made by Acting Chief Secretary KK Pant while addressing the state-level observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, observed across Himachal Pradesh as 'Anti-Chitta Day' on Friday. On the occasion, the state government and Himachal Pradesh Police carried out one of their largest coordinated anti-drug operations, scientifically destroying narcotic substances seized under the NDPS Act at 10 locations across the state. The destroyed contraband had an estimated international market value of Rs 13.28 crore.

Speaking at the event, Pant emphasised that the state government is committed to eliminating the menace of "chitta" (heroin) through a comprehensive strategy. "The anti-chitta test will be made mandatory for all future government recruitments in Himachal Pradesh. The government is working at every level to eradicate the drug menace, and the performance of Deputy Commissioners in all districts will also be evaluated on the effectiveness of anti-drug measures," Pant said. He further stated that law enforcement agencies were not only intercepting large consignments of narcotics but were also conducting financial investigations to identify and prosecute kingpins operating behind the trafficking networks.

Intensified Police Action and Coordination

Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tiwari said the state police were continuing to intensify action against drug traffickers across Himachal Pradesh. Referring to a recent incident involving Nihangs in neighbouring Uttarakhand, Tiwari said the Himachal-Uttarakhand border remained completely peaceful. "Himachal Police is in constant coordination with Uttarakhand Police, and the situation along the interstate border is being closely monitored," he said.

Inter-State Trafficking Focus

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gyaneshwar Singh said the issue of drug trafficking had also figured prominently during the NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) meeting held in New Delhi. He said intelligence indicated that 'chitta' was primarily entering Himachal Pradesh through Punjab, and the state police were working in close coordination with central agencies and other law enforcement organisations to curb interstate trafficking. "Following the formation of the Inter-State Drug Secretariat, enforcement has become more effective. Police are reaching not only the kingpins but also drug consumers as part of a comprehensive strategy to dismantle the narcotics network," Singh said.

Public Appeal for Information

The Himachal Pradesh Police also appealed to the public to report any information related to the trafficking, sale, storage or consumption of heroin or other narcotic substances by calling 112 or informing the nearest police station. Police assured citizens that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential and that every credible tip-off would be acted upon promptly. (ANI)