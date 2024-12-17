Tethered drone enhances security at Mahakumbh for the first time

A tethered drone has been deployed for the first time at Mahakumbh Nagar, providing real-time aerial surveillance to enhance security. Directed by CM Yogi Adityanath, the drone captures high-resolution footage and transmits data, ensuring safety for the 45 crore devotees attending the event.

Mahakumbh Nagar, December 17: In a significant leap towards ensuring the safety of devotees, Mahakumbh Nagar has deployed a tethered drone for the first time to provide real-time aerial surveillance. This advanced technology, installed under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, offers high-resolution images, videos, and sensor data, covering every corner of the vast fair area. The initiative is part of an effort to bolster security and ensure a safe experience for the 45 crore devotees expected this year.

SSP of Mahakumbh Nagar, Rajesh Dwivedi, has appointed a specialized team to monitor the drone’s operation. Describing the drone as a critical security asset, Dwivedi emphasized its ability to swiftly switch to alert mode, enabling immediate action in case of any security concern. "The tethered drone’s secure data transmission captures every detail from above, ensuring that no activity goes unnoticed," said Dwivedi, highlighting the importance of this hi-tech measure in maintaining peace and order.



The drones act as the "third eye" for the police, offering continuous aerial monitoring of the Sangam bank, ghats, temples, and other crowded areas. Strategically positioned on high towers, the drones transmit real-time footage to a control room, identifying overcrowded zones and potential security threats. They also complement the extensive network of over 2,750 CCTV cameras, many equipped with AI technology.

This cutting-edge security system, designed to prevent untoward incidents, is a key part of CM Yogi’s vision to ensure the Mahakumbh is memorable for its safety as much as its spiritual significance.

