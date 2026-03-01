J&K LG Manoj Sinha said terrorism has shrunk but 'religious terrorism' remains a challenge. He stressed strengthening domestic manufacturing for a strong economy and called for public unity in J&K to completely eradicate terrorism for faster progress.

Terrorism Remains a National Challenge

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday attended the Atmanirbhar Bharat (Swadeshi Apnao) programme in Jammu. During the programme, he said that the main challenge ahead of the nation was terrorism, which now shrunk to some place only.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He also said that Naxalism has been wiped out, while "religious terrorism" remains a challenge to the nation. Addressing the public, he said, "Everyone has seen the developments in the Middle East. The biggest need is to strengthen the domestic manufacturing capability of India. India has skills. In the last 11-12 years, there has been a huge change in the country. The entire economy of the world is being rewritten."

Strengthening Domestic Manufacturing

He further stated that, "in this situation, the biggest need is to make manufacturing stronger. I believe in trade agreement trust becoming less, and only countries survive when they are capable of investing in manufacturing readiness before a crisis arrives. More investing in Indian manufacturing means more jobs, a strong economy that is cacapble facing any situation."

Call for Unity to End Terrorism in J&K

Speaking about security in the region, he said that the soldiers of our security forces, the Jammu and Kashmir police, the administration, everyone is trying together. "Jammu and Kashmir can be completely free from terrorism. If the people of Jammu and Kashmir stand together, then I have complete faith, and this is very important for Jammu and Kashmir. This is very important. Some people must be thinking, what difference does it make to us? We do our job. But it does make a difference," said Sinha.

He further said that, "Perhaps, if terrorism is eliminated, then the speed at which Jammu and Kashmir can move forward, you cannot imagine. I think that the results of all these things have also come, and when injustice is done to the capable, then I think there will be problems."