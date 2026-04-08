The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the NIA and jail authorities over a plea by Masarat Alam Bhat, jailed in a terror case since 2019, seeking restoration of his phone call facility to communicate with his family in Srinagar.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jail authorities on Masarat Alam Bhat seeking restoration of Phone call facility to communicate with his family at Srinagar.

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Bhat has been lodged in Jail since 2019 in connection with a terror case of the NIA.

Court Seeks Response

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani issued notice to the NIA and Jail Authorities and sought a response within 2 weeks. One week's time is granted to the counsel for Bhat to file a rejoinder, if any. The matter has been listed on May 7 for a hearing. Advocate Rahul Tyagi appeared for the NIA and accepted notice.

Petitioner's Argument

The Counsel for Bhat submitted that he is not able to communicate with his family for the last one and a half years after issuance of the circular of Jail Authorities barring the accused under MCOCA, crime against the State, terror cases. Earlier, there was no difficulty.

Bhat's counsel did not press a prayer challenging the circulars issued on April 22, 2024 and May 22, 2024, as the vires (legal scope) is under challenge before a division bench.

Details of the Petition

Masarat Alam Bhat moved a petition seeking direction to the authorities to restore the Inmate Phone Call System and E mulaqat facilities of the Petitioner. It was stated that the petitioner is aggrieved by the withdrawal of the facility of phone calls and E-mulaqat to family members.

The High Court had issued notice on the petition on November 10, 2025. (ANI)