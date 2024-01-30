'Terrifying, brutal, and heinous...' killing of Indian student Vivek Saini in Georgia, US sends shockwaves

Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old MBA graduate, was brutally attacked by a homeless person he had been helping. The assailant, Julian Faulkner, assaulted Saini with a hammer, leading to his tragic demise.

The Indian Consulate in Atlanta expresses deep sorrow and condemnation over the violent attack leading to the tragic death of Indian student Vivek Saini in the United States. The consulate strongly denounced the "heinous" act, conveying its anguish through social media.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the consulate stated, “We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of 🇮🇳 National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case."

The consulate promptly engaged with Mr Saini's family after the incident, offering consular assistance to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains to India. The consulate remains in continuous contact with the grieving family during this difficult time.

Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old MBA graduate in the US, met a tragic end in Lithonia, Georgia, where he was attacked and killed by a homeless person, identified as Julian Faulkner. Shockingly, the assailant had been receiving assistance from Saini for several days.

The brutal attack, recorded on video, depicted Faulkner assaulting Vivek Saini approximately 50 times with a hammer. Saini, known for his kindness, had provided food, drinks, and a jacket to the assailant. The fatal incident occurred on January 16, when Saini warned Faulkner to leave, leading to the violent assault.

Police arrived at the scene to find Faulkner standing beside Saini's lifeless body. The video of the gruesome event has circulated on social media, although the exact time of its occurrence remains unknown. The victim's body was repatriated to his family in India on January 24.

Saini, who arrived in the US two years ago, was a promising student seeking a bright future. His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini, are devastated by the loss and are too grief-stricken to discuss the tragic incident. The heart-wrenching incident has sparked outrage and condolences from the Indian community and beyond, highlighting the need for ensuring the safety and well-being of international students abroad.