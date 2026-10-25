PM Narendra Modi arrives in Varanasi for the 'Wings Over Ganges' aerial display, marking 94 years of the Indian Air Force. The event features elite aerobatic teams and frontline fighter jets showcasing India's military might at Namo Ghat.

Rajnath Singh Welcomes PM Modi to Varanasi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Varanasi, where he is scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force's (IAF) 'Wings Over Ganges' aerial display, marking 94 years of the force. Highlighting the significance of the event, Rajnath Singh said the aerial display would showcase the valour and might of the Indian Air Force. He also described Varanasi as a symbol of a strong, self-reliant and resurgent India.

Kashi is set to witness the valour and might of the Indian Air Force at ‘Wings Over Ganges’, celebrating 94 glorious years of the IAF. A warm welcome to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to Varansi who will grace the occasion with his presence. Varansi showcases the spirit of a strong, self-reliant and resurgent New India. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 25, 2026

In a post on X, the Defence Minister wrote, “Kashi is set to witness the valour and might of the Indian Air Force at ‘Wings Over Ganges’, celebrating 94 glorious years of the IAF. A warm welcome to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji to Varansi who will grace the occasion with his presence. Varansi showcases the spirit of a strong, self-reliant and resurgent New India.”

IAF Aerial Display Highlights

Meanwhile, the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) took to the skies over Varanasi ahead of the IAF Day Aerial Display-2026, scheduled to be held at Namo Ghat as part of the 94th Indian Air Force Day celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event as the Chief Guest.

The IAF's premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, are scheduled to participate in the event. The aerial display is set to feature a range of aircraft, including the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, IL-76, IL-78, C-295 and AN-32, alongside frontline fighter aircraft such as the SU-30MKI and Rafale. Aircraft from the Indian Navy and the Indian Army are also expected to participate, showcasing jointness in operations.

Prime Minister's Itinerary in Kashi

During his visit to his parliamentary constituency, Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility. He is expected to travel to Arvind Mills by Army helicopter following his arrival in Varanasi on October 25.

Ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, preparations are underway across the city to organise a grand welcome. Members of Generation Z in Kashi are planning to shower rose petals as part of a multi-point reception. The Prime Minister's roadshow is scheduled to begin at Police Lines and pass through the Cultural Complex and Chowkaghat before reaching Namo Ghat, where he will attend the 'Wings Over Ganges' aerial display.