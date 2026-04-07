A viral Instagram video posted by Monica Bahl has captured the unique skyline of Old Delhi in a single, powerful frame. Filmed from the Omaxe mall in Chandni Chowk, the video shows the Red Fort, a temple, a gurdwara, and the Jama Masjid standing side-by-side.

A quick Instagram video featuring a rare, almost lyrical skyline of Old Delhi has gone viral, serving as a strong reminder of the city's common cultural fabric. Monica Bahl posted the video, which has since had over a million views, and it has been greatly lauded for capturing what many describe the "true spirit of Delhi" in a single shot.

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The footage is thought to have been filmed from the recently constructed Omaxe mall in Chandni Chowk. It opens with a panoramic view of the Red Fort, a towering reminder of Delhi's Mughal heritage. As the camera slowly pans across the horizon, a remarkable image emerges: religious sites from diverse groups standing side by side.

A temple appears, followed by a gurdwara and finally the towering Jama Masjid, all recorded in the same shot. The composition is straightforward, yet the message it delivers is strong. “What a view. All in one frame!” Monica can be heard saying, summing up the moment in a line that has since been widely shared.

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Online users poured the comments area with appreciation, describing it as a representation of India's secular spirit and Delhi's distinct cultural fabric. Many others commented on how such moments frequently go undetected in the whirl of daily life, making the film even more memorable.

For generations, Chandni Chowk and Old Delhi have served as hubs for community coexistence. Amidst small streets, bustling marketplaces, and centuries-old structures, many faiths and cultures coexist, making the neighbourhood a living example of shared history.