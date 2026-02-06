Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced a new act to curb hate speech. He challenged Amit Shah, reiterated support for the 4% Muslim reservation, and highlighted the Congress party's commitment to minority representation and development in the state.

New Act Against Hate Speech

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has said the state government will bring an act to curb hate speech in the upcoming Assembly session. The Chief Minister emphasised that stringent laws should be enforced to prevent hate speech and maintain peace and tranquillity in the country, according to an official CMO release.

Participating in a programme in Hyderabad on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that the Congress party fought for the country's independence and that the role of the Jamiat organisation in the country's development, with the participation of majority and minority communities, was commendable.

CM Challenges Amit Shah, Recalls Support

Thanking the organisation for its support in his election from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency and during the state assembly elections, the CM dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to come to power in Telangana in the next elections. "It was the BRS that helped the BJP increase its vote share in the Lok Sabha elections."

The CM remembered the support he received from Hindus and Muslims in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress MPs, including him, fought alongside Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi against PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Commitment to 4% Minority Reservation

Stating that the Congress government was formed in Telangana with the support of minorities, CM Revanth Reddy said the government was ready to provide details of the Muslim population to the Supreme Court, if required, in the pending 4 per cent reservation case in the Apex court. The data was already collected during last year's caste census.

The Chief Minister challenged Amit Shah to cancel the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims. The CM noted that YS Rajasekhara Reddy provided four per cent reservations to minorities in the state.

"We will strive to ensure that the four per cent reservation for minorities is implemented strictly. Many people got jobs because of the reservations given by the Congress government."

The Chief Minister stressed that minorities should prioritise education.

Congress and Minority Representation

CM Revanth Reddy also highlighted that the Congress party has given political opportunities to many minority leaders. Leaders like Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel rose to the top of the national party.

"We also gave MLA tickets to Azharuddin and Shabbir Ali and many political opportunities to minority leaders wherever possible. 8 corporate posts were given to minorities. Even though Azharuddin lost the elections, the minority leader was given an opportunity as an MLC and made him a minister."

Call for Unity and Development

Appealing to minorities to support Muslim candidates in the municipal elections, the Chief Minister asserted that everyone must work together to move the country forward.

Maintaining peace and law and order are essential for attracting investments. "The country cannot develop because of one person alone. No one can remain in power forever," the CM said.