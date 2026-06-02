Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy announced plans for 1 lakh Indiramma homes by 2026. He also confronted the Centre and Union Minister Kishan Reddy over the Tummidihatti barrage and demanded the central government procure paddy from the state.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that house-warming ceremonies for another one lakh INDIRAMMA homes will be performed on September 17, 2026. The CM stated that the government's main objective is to make Telangana a ' thatched roof free hamlet' state.

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The Chief Minister said that the government has already initiated the construction of another 2.50 lakh houses in the second phase. The officials were instructed to submit the list of families without homes to provide housing under the prestigious Indiramma housing scheme.

Addressing a public meeting, the CM highlighted that the government conducted one lakh Indiramma house warming ceremonies within just one year. Funds have been released without any delay for the poor housing scheme.

Sanctioning 3,500 houses immediately for this constituency, along with an additional 21,000 houses for the ITDA areas, CM Revanth Reddy said that "Our vision is to ensure that the tribal and Adivasi children of Adilabad should hold their heads high with self-respect". The houses were sanctioned to the beneficiaries without any political affiliations.

Tummidihatti Barrage Controversy

Referring to the government proposal of the construction of Tummidihatti barrage, the Chief Minister said he would not care about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister if the Telangana farmers met injustice. "I do not care whether it is Modi or Kishan Reddy when the farmers' welfare is his first priority ", the CM said, his readiness to visit the union minister's house to discuss the issue.

CM Revanth Reddy demanded that Kishan Reddy take the responsibility of holding talks between Telangana and Maharashtra to protect the lakhs of farmers from distress. Kishan Reddy should disclose his actual intentions first, the Chief Minister said.

He further lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for merging seven mandals for the sake of the Polavaram project. "Why was the PM not responding to the request to secure just 2,000 acres from Maharashtra for the sake of Telangana?"

Appealing to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to invite for talks on the barrage issue, the CM warned that Maharashtra will face consequences if the farmers revolted. "The Maharashtra CM should understand the plight of the farmers and the state's needs. The barrage will provide irrigation to 2.5 lakh acres in Adilabad district," CM Revanth Reddy said.

CM pointed out that the multi-crore Kaleshwaram project did not provide water to even a single acre in Adilabad district. "If the Thummadihetti project is completed, water can be supplied to hundreds of thousands of acres through gravity flow."

Dispute Over Paddy Procurement

Reiterating that the government would purchase every single grain, including soaked paddy, in the ongoing procurement, the Chief Minister said, "the government has already procured 7.5 million metric tonnes of paddy."

The CM took a broadside at the union government for not responding to the demand for the procurement of harvested crops. "The Centre announced a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and stayed away from the purchase."

Demanding that the central government purchase paddy, moisture-affected grain, and maize, which were already procured by the state government, CM Revanth Reddy criticised Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for maintaining silence.

The Chief Minister warned that all the procured paddy would be dumped before the Union Ministers' homes on June 15 if Kishan Reddy did not respond to the state demand. "We will deal with the centre decisively and show the power how it will be compelled to purchase paddy after June 15" .

The CM also warned that it will become extremely difficult for Kishan Reddy to move around freely within Telangana if he fails to accept the responsibility of the purchase of paddy by the centre. CM Revanth Reddy urged the farmers to support the government's fight against the union government and also appealed to them to be strong, as the government is ready to purchase every single grain, even those affected by moisture. (ANI)