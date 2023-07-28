Telangana rains: Record-breaking downpour flood parts of state, moderate rainfall expected today

The state has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to the inundation of low-lying areas, damage to roads, and destruction of agricultural crops. As a precautionary measure, the administration has declared a holiday for all schools in the region.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in various parts of Telangana, breaking all previous records in the past two days. As a relief, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall for Friday (July 28). However, the torrential downpour has already claimed as many as eight lives in rain-related incidents since July 22.

On Thursday, the MET issued a weather report and said that several places in Hanumakonda witnessed heavy rainfall, while a few places in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts also experienced heavy downpours. Additionally, isolated areas in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana were affected by the intense rainfall.

Some of the regions severely impacted by the rain include Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, which received a staggering 62 cm of rainfall, followed by Regonda (47 cm) in the same district. In Hanumakonda district, Parkal received 46 cm of rainfall.

With the rainfall breaking records and causing considerable damage, the authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents. The IMD's prediction of moderate rainfall brings some hope for a respite, but the state continues to remain on high alert to tackle any further challenges posed by the ongoing monsoon.

