Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana rains: Record-breaking downpour flood parts of state, moderate rainfall expected today

    The state has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to the inundation of low-lying areas, damage to roads, and destruction of agricultural crops. As a precautionary measure, the administration has declared a holiday for all schools in the region.

    Telangana rains: Record-breaking downpour inundates state, moderate rainfall expected today AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in various parts of Telangana, breaking all previous records in the past two days. As a relief, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall for Friday (July 28). However, the torrential downpour has already claimed as many as eight lives in rain-related incidents since July 22.

    The state has been witnessing continuous heavy rainfall, leading to the inundation of low-lying areas, damage to roads, and destruction of agricultural crops. As a precautionary measure, the administration has declared a holiday for all schools in the region.

    Manipur violence: Centre asks CBI to probe May 4 horror; seeks trial outside state

    On Thursday, the MET issued a weather report  and said that several places in Hanumakonda witnessed heavy rainfall, while a few places in Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts also experienced heavy downpours. Additionally, isolated areas in Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts of Telangana were affected by the intense rainfall.

    Some of the regions severely impacted by the rain include Chityal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, which received a staggering 62 cm of rainfall, followed by Regonda (47 cm) in the same district. In Hanumakonda district, Parkal received 46 cm of rainfall.

    With the rainfall breaking records and causing considerable damage, the authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents. The IMD's prediction of moderate rainfall brings some hope for a respite, but the state continues to remain on high alert to tackle any further challenges posed by the ongoing monsoon.

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 8:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala News Live 28 July 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 'Nobody has the right to hurt other religious sentiments', says Muslim League

    Why Airbus believes A400M could land India's Medium Transport Aircraft deal

    Why Airbus believes A400M could land India's Medium Transport Aircraft deal

    Manipur violence: Centre asks CBI to probe May 4 horror; seeks trial outside state

    Manipur violence: Centre asks CBI to probe May 4 horror; seeks trial outside state

    Autonomous car on Bengaluru streets sparks curiosity vkp

    Autonomous car on Bengaluru streets sparks curiosity

    Gyanvapi mosque case Allahabad HC stops scientific survey till August 3 reserves order gcw

    Gyanvapi mosque case: Allahabad HC stops scientific survey till August 3, reserves order

    Recent Stories

    Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: 10 facts about Malayalam superstar RBA

    Dulquer Salmaan Birthday: 10 facts about Malayalam superstar

    Kerala News Live 28 July 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 'Nobody has the right to hurt other religious sentiments', says Muslim League

    Dhanush turns 40: Here are 9 interesting facts about the Tamil superstar RBA

    Dhanush turns 40: Here are 9 interesting facts about the Tamil superstar

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities AJR

    Petrol and diesel price today, July 28: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida and other cities

    Why the Lithium Triangle could reshape global dynamics

    Why the Lithium Triangle could reshape global dynamics

    Recent Videos

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon