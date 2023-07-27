Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

Six people were rescued by the Indian Air Force helicopters in a daring rescue in Telangana. In response to a request received from Telangana civilian administration, two IAF helicopters carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded atop a JCB in flood-stricken Nainpaka village. Over 700 villagers are believed to be stranded in Bhupalpally district after heavy rains in the area. Despite the inclement weather, the IAF rescue effort continues unabated.

Helicopters have also been pressed into service to carry out rescue operations in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said two Army helicopters have also been sent to the Moranchapalle village in the district. The decision was taken after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the flood situation with top officials. Due to continuous heavy rainfall and rising river levels in East and Central Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for nine out of the 33 districts in the state. Telangana government has declared a holiday for educational institutes on July 28 due to incessant downpour