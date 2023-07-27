Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Due to continuous heavy rainfall and rising river levels in East and Central Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for nine out of the 33 districts in the state.

    Six people were rescued by the Indian Air Force helicopters in a daring rescue in Telangana. In response to a request received from Telangana civilian administration, two IAF helicopters carried out a daring rescue of six people stranded atop a JCB in flood-stricken Nainpaka village. Over 700 villagers are believed to be stranded in Bhupalpally district after heavy rains in the area. Despite the inclement weather, the IAF rescue effort continues unabated. 

    Helicopters have also been pressed into service to carry out rescue operations in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari said two Army helicopters have also been sent to the Moranchapalle village in the district. The decision was taken after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the flood situation with top officials. Due to continuous heavy rainfall and rising river levels in East and Central Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for nine out of the 33 districts in the state. Telangana government has declared a holiday for educational institutes on July 28 due to incessant downpour

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

