BRS working president KT Rama Rao states the Telangana municipal election results reflect growing public confidence in BRS and dissatisfaction with the ruling Congress, despite alleged misuse of power and intimidation by the ruling party.

Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti working President KT Rama Rao, speaking about the Telangana new municipal election results, stated that the verdict reflects growing public confidence in the BRS and signals strong public dissatisfaction with the ruling Congress government.

Addressing the media, KTR said that despite intense pressure, alleged misuse of money, power, administrative machinery, and intimidation tactics by the ruling party, BRS has secured significant victories and emerged as the principal political force in urban local bodies. He thanked party cadres, supporters, and voters across Telangana for standing firmly with BRS.

Election Results a Rejection of Ruling Party, Says KTR

According to KTR, while local body elections traditionally favour the party in power, the Telangana electorate has delivered a different message. He recalled that in the recent Panchayat elections, nearly 40 per cent of Gram Panchayats and more than 4,000 Sarpanch positions were won by BRS-backed candidates, and now the municipal results have further strengthened the party's position.

Comparing the results with the 2020 municipal elections, KTR said that while TRS had then won 122 mayor and chairperson posts out of 130, the current results show BRS directly winning over 15 municipalities and emerging as the single largest party in around 10 to 15 additional municipalities where it holds decisive influence. Overall, he said, the party views the results across 117 municipalities as positive and politically significant. He alleged that the elections witnessed large-scale misuse of power, including money distribution and administrative interference, but said voters bravely participated and rejected such tactics. KTR thanked citizens for voting without fear and reaffirmed that BRS would continue to protect democratic values.

Post-Poll Allegations and Alliances

KTR also referred to post-election political developments, accusing Congress leaders of attempting to lure winning members and influence outcomes through pressure tactics. He asserted that BRS would continue to fight these efforts politically and legally.

Cooperation with Secular Forces

Highlighting political cooperation, he said that CPI joined hands with BRS in certain areas, including Chennur constituency and Kyaathanpally municipality, following the party's exposure of alleged irregularities in Singareni coal operations. He added that BRS is open to working with secular forces to prevent Congress and the BJP from controlling local bodies.

BRS Positioned as Main Opposition

KTR said the results clearly establish BRS as the primary opposition and the only political force capable of effectively challenging both Congress in the state and the BJP at the national level. He credited party president K. Chandrashekar Rao's leadership for sustaining public faith in the party across both rural and urban regions.

He further stated that BRS would carry this momentum into future elections, including upcoming corporation and district-level polls. Thanking leaders and candidates who narrowly missed victory, he urged party workers to remain motivated and continue strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level. Out of 124 municipalities where elections were held, KTR noted that around 30 resulted in hung situations, and BRS registered clear victories in around 15. Decisions regarding strategy in hung municipalities, he said, would be taken after consultations with party president KCR and local leadership, keeping ground realities in mind.

Verdict Validates BRS Stand on People's Issues

Concluding his remarks, KTR said that the municipal election verdict reflects growing public dissatisfaction with the Congress government and validates BRS's aggressive stand on people's issues, including unfulfilled promises, welfare failures, and concerns of weaker sections, minorities, Dalits, tribals, women, and youth. (ANI)