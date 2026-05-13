Telangana Police are taking stringent measures for a peaceful Bakrid festival. DGP CV Anand instructed officers to prevent illegal cattle trafficking, enforce laws strictly, and maintain communal harmony, warning against vigilantism.

Telangana Police on Wednesday stated that the police department is taking stringent measures to ensure peace, public order, and communal harmony during the forthcoming Bakrid festival across the State.

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Director General of Police CV Anand , along with senior officials from various departments, conducted a video conference with Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of all districts. The conference was attended by Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Jayesh Ranjan; Secretary, Animal Husbandry Department, K. Ilambarthi; and other senior officials.

Heightened Vigilance and Strict Enforcement

DGP Anand said that, as per the decisions taken during the review meetings held at the level of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, police officers have been instructed to strictly prevent illegal transportation and trafficking of cattle during the Bakrid festival scheduled later this month.

The DGP observed that Bakrid is a sensitive festival from a law and order perspective and stressed the need for heightened vigilance in view of the prevailing circumstances to prevent any communal tension or clashes between groups. Referring to recent incidents of illegal cattle transportation, he stated that the video conference was organised to ensure effective implementation of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

DGP directed the officers to strictly enforce the provisions of the Cow Slaughter Act, 1977, the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. He warned that stringent legal action would be taken against those violating the rules related to cattle transportation.

State-wide Check Posts and Surveillance Measures

The DGP informed that 52 inter-state check posts have been established along the borders of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh, in addition to a total of 203 check posts across the State to curb illegal cattle smuggling. He instructed officials to intensify vehicle checks in suspicious areas and maintain special surveillance over cattle fairs likely to be held across the State during the next 15 days.

DGP further directed that documents such as "Fit for Transport" and "Fit for Slaughter" certificates related to cattle transportation should be thoroughly verified at all check posts and that the checking process should continue uninterrupted until the completion of the festival.

Maintaining Law and Order and Preventing Vigilantism

Emphasising the importance of maintaining law and order, the DGP warned that no individual or group should take the law into their own hands. He advised members of Qureshi associations and cow protection groups not to resort to road blockades or create confrontation situations based on mere suspicion regarding cattle transportation. He made it clear that criminal cases would be registered against violators and rowdy/suspect sheets would also be opened wherever necessary.

The DGP instructed Police Commissioners and District SPs to hold separate coordination meetings with representatives of both groups at the field level and create awareness to avoid misunderstandings and tensions.

Inter-Departmental Coordination and Communication

DGP also stressed the need for close coordination among the Police, Municipal Administration, Animal Husbandry, and Revenue Departments. For effective communication and information sharing, he directed officials to form special WhatsApp groups at district and field levels.

Further, he advised officials to arrange adequate cattle shelters for seized animals and ensure proper facilities, including fodder and water.

Vigilance on Social Media

The DGP also instructed officers to maintain strict vigil on social media platforms and warned that individuals posting provocative or misleading content would be identified, summoned to police stations, and dealt with as per law.

Recalling incidents and cases reported during previous Bakrid festivals, the DGP directed all officers to ensure that no untoward incidents occur anywhere in the State this year.

Support from Allied Departments

Speaking on the occasion, Special Chief Secretary (MA&UD) Jayesh Ranjan stated that municipal officials are on high alert in view of the Bakrid festival. He emphasised that the Cow Slaughter Act, the Transport Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act must be strictly enforced.

Animal Husbandry Secretary K Ilambarthi stated that veterinary doctors are being made available to issue the necessary certificates for the transportation of cattle. He added that veterinary doctors would remain accessible round the clock in areas where their services are required. (ANI)