    Telangana Minister KTR falls from election rally vehicle in Nizamabad (WATCH)

    The mishap occurred when the platform constructed on top of the vehicle broke, leading to KTR's fall, Suresh Reddy landing on the road, and Jeevan Reddy losing balance and falling.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    Telangana Minister and BRS leader KT Rama Rao found himself in an unexpected situation during an election rally in Armoor, Nizamabad district, as he tumbled from a vehicle. The incident unfolded as all BRS leaders, including KTR and Suresh Reddy, stood on the rooftop of the moving vehicle.

    When the rally vehicle suddenly came to a halt, the abrupt stop resulted in a cascading fall for all leaders present.

    Cash-for-query case: Ethics panel approves report with narrow 6:4 split decision

    A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, showcasing the unexpected mishap during the nomination rally of BRS MLA and candidate Jivan Reddy. The mishap occurred when the dias constructed on top of the vehicle broke, leading to KTR's fall, Suresh Reddy landing on the road, and Jeevan Reddy losing balance and falling.

    The collision unfolded in a narrow alley, trapping KTR's van. He had been engaging with the crowd from the rooftop, which was cordoned off. Simultaneously, supporters rushed alongside the moving vehicle.

    Despite the sudden stop causing leaders to tumble, KTR displayed agility and managed to maintain balance by using his hands for support, ultimately emerging unharmed from the incident, according to reports.

    Diwali in Rajasthan gets political twist as 'Modi Bombs' witness surge in sales

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 6:07 PM IST
