A woman lawyer was brutally murdered allegedly by her own brother and his associates over an ancestral property dispute in Telangana's Moinabad. Police have arrested four accused in connection with the killing of advocate G Swapna, who was practising at the Chevella Court.

Motive Behind the Murder

According to police, the murder took place on February 4 at Kethireddypally village when Swapna had gone to survey her ancestral land along with her mother. The accused, Swapna's elder brother G Raju and three others, allegedly conspired to eliminate her to grab her share of the disputed four acres of land located in Survey No. 339 of Kethireddypally village, police said

Four Accused Arrested

Police said the accused have been identified as G Raju, Errolla Sandeep, Vadde Veeresh, and Kavali Shiva Lingam. During the investigation, an Innova car, a scooty, four mobile phones, and a sickle used in the crime were seized.

Details of the Brutal Attack

Providing details of the incident, police said that on the morning of February 4, Swapna and her mother, Gotika Venkatamma, had completed a land survey and were returning towards the road connecting Venkatapur and Nakkalapally.

At around 9:30 AM, the accused allegedly arrived in a car and deliberately rammed into Swapna, causing her to fall into a pit. They then attacked her with sticks and stones, struck her on the head, and slit her throat with a sickle.

Venkatamma, who witnessed the attack, raised an alarm and attempted to save her daughter, but the assailants had already inflicted fatal injuries. Swapna died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

The police investigation revealed that the accused had meticulously planned the murder. Acting on information that Swapna was surveying the land, the accused reached the spot armed with a sickle and carried out the attack before fleeing.

Police Confirm Investigation Status

Confirming the arrests, Yogesh Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chevella Zone, Future City Commissionerate, said the motive behind the crime was to unlawfully grab the disputed ancestral property. Further investigation is underway to strengthen the case and file the charge sheet.