Doctor Kasakurthi Jagadeesh, a senior neurosurgeon, died after his car crashed and caught fire on a highway in Telangana on Sunday morning. CCTV footage captured the vehicle suddenly veering across multiple lanes, striking a divider, and bursting into flames. He was traveling to Hyderabad to visit his family.

A CCTV video has captured the moments a car carrying a senior neurosurgeon veered across the road, crashed into a divider and burst into flames in Telangana. The accident occurred near Pillalamarri on the Suryapet-Khammam highway at around 7:15 am on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Dr Kasakurthi Jagadeesh, a 50-year-old senior neurosurgeon associated with Mamata Hospital in Khammam. He was travelling from Khammam to Hyderabad to meet his family when the accident occurred.

The CCTV footage shows the Volvo approaching from a distance in the fast lane. In a sudden movement, the vehicle veered towards the left, crossed multiple lanes and slammed into the outer divider. Seconds after the impact, the car erupted into flames, with the fire quickly engulfing the vehicle.

The footage shared on X showed the sequence of the crash as it unfolded. The post accompanying the video said: "CCTV footage reveals a tragic accident on the Suryapet-Khammam NH-365 near Pillalamarri."

Watch the video here:

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Police and forensic teams subsequently reached the scene. The vehicle was severely damaged in the fire, and the doctor's remains were recovered from the car. Information from the vehicle's registration helped authorities identify the victim.

According to the initial investigation, police suspect that the doctor may have dozed off while driving, potentially leading to the sudden loss of control. However, authorities have not established the exact cause of the crash, and the investigation is continuing.

The incident has drawn attention after the CCTV footage showed the entire sequence—from the vehicle approaching on the highway to its sudden movement across the lanes, collision with the divider and the fire that followed.

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