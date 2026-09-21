BJP's Prakash Reddy slammed the Congress and BRS in Telangana, likening their political face-off over property inspections to a scripted 'WWE drama'. He accused the Revanth Reddy government of indulging in theatrics instead of taking legal action.

BJP terms Cong-BRS face-off a 'WWE drama'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prakash Reddy on Monday took a sharp swipe at both the ruling Congress and the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, terming their ongoing political face-off over property inspections a staged "drama" akin to televised professional wrestling.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader accused the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of indulging in political theatrics instead of initiating statutory legal or administrative action against alleged land irregularities. "For the past few days, the Congress party has been playing dramas, and the BRS is also providing good entertainment. Earlier, there was an entertainment channel—WWE; a similar kind of scripted entertainment is now being served to the people of Telangana by both the Congress and the BRS. The party ruling the state is in a complete mess when it comes to taking actual action. Instead of taking legal action, they just talk endlessly and deliver nothing on revenue issues. Just to stage another drama, Congress MPs went to Erravalli yesterday to inspect assigned lands, and today they went to Janwada. All these dramas being orchestrated by the Congress party are unfortunate," Prakash Reddy said. Reminding the Congress leadership of its administrative mandate, the BJP leader added, "The Congress party is in power in Telangana; I think they are forgetting that they are the ruling government and not an opposition party staging protests."

Congress launches inspections, CM orders probe

The BJP leader's remarks come against the backdrop of an ongoing political row in Telangana, where delegations of Congress MPs and MLCs have conducted visits to locations in Erravalli and Janwada—properties associated with top BRS leaders—alleging irregularities in land allocation and encroachments. Congress leaders on September 19 even reached Siddipet to inspect alleged illegal land occupations linked to former BRS Minister Harish Rao and others.

Inquiry into 388 acres linked to KCR

This comes after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on September 17 called for an inquiry into 388 acres of government land reportedly linked to the state's former CM and BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR).

In a post on X, MP Kiran Kumar Chamala mentioned that revenue officials and ministers have been directed to complete the inquiry within 30 days and establish the facts regarding the ownership and status of the land. "Chief Minister Shri @revanth_anumula Garu has ordered an inquiry into the 388 acres of government land reportedly linked to former CM @KCRBRSPresident farmhouse lands. Revenue officials and Ministers have been directed to complete the inquiry within 30 days and establish the facts regarding the ownership and status of the land. If the inquiry establishes that government land was encroached upon, the State @INCTelangana Government has made it clear that the land will be recovered and distributed to Dalits. Government land belongs to the people. Every inch of public land must be protected, and if encroachment is established through due process, it must be recovered and put to public use," said MP Chamala.

Call for probe into Edulnagulapally land

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Jubilee Hills MLA Naveen Yadav called for an inquiry into alleged irregularities in survey numbers 134 and 135 of Edulnagulapally, alleging that 150 acres of bogus records were created and the land sold to multiple individuals. "Even while the court stay was in effect, government land records were tampered with, and 150 acres of bogus records were created and sold to multiple people. Among them is Junior N.T. Rama Rao. The land grabbers sold this government land to JR NTR too. An inquiry should be conducted into all the irregularities that took place in survey numbers 134 and 135 of Edulnagulapally, and strict action should be taken against those who committed fraud," said Yadav.

Earlier, following complaints against the 22 A prohibited list of lands, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced the constitution of a high-level committee to resolve every single issue arising in the ownership of the lands. (ANI)