BJP workers staged a bandh in Jagalur, Karnataka, protesting the taluk's exclusion from the government's drought-hit list. The protest disrupted daily life, shutting down transport and businesses, with leaders demanding immediate inclusion.

BJP Stages Bandh Over Drought List Exclusion

BJP workers on Monday called for a bandh in Jagalur over the taluk’s exclusion from the drought-hit taluk list by the Karnataka government, disrupting vehicular movement and shutting down business activities at the Jagalur APMC.

The protesters stopped vehicular traffic, while students and members of the public were seen walking as buses remained off the roads. Business activities at the APMC were also completely shut down, with agitators staging a protest outside its gate against the state government.

'Injustice to a Region That Has Faced Decades of Drought'

Former BJP MLA SV Ramachandrappa said injustice had been done to Jagalur, which, according to him, has faced drought for several decades and has no river or major water source. He said farmers in the region depend on rainfall for cultivation and claimed that crops sown after earlier rainfall had dried up due to the absence of rain.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “Our farmers always have to look at the sky to survive. Because of that, there is no rain this year. When there was a little rain earlier, they sowed seeds, but now everything has dried up. You can see it in the fields if you want; I can show you. Already, our Leader of the Opposition, Mr R Ashoka, visited and inspected the area.”

Ramachandrappa said a project to bring water to 57 lakes had earlier been undertaken and that Rs 777 crore was provided for the project under the guidance of Shivakumara Swamiji of Sirigere and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He said water was gradually reaching some of the lakes.

“Injustice has been done to our Jagaluru today. Because in our region, which has seen drought for 70 years out of its 70 to 100 years of history, there is no water today. Even then, we previously undertook a project to bring water to 57 lakes. For that, under the guidance of Shivakumara Swamiji of Sirigere, Mr Yediyurappa provided ₹777 crore to give us water. Water is slowly reaching some lakes now,” he said.

'Let Them Inspect the Fields Directly'

He questioned the exclusion of Jagalur from the drought-affected list and said the government should conduct a field-level inspection instead of relying only on satellite reports.

“We don't know why Jagalur was left out of the drought-affected list. Is it due to the failure of the taluk administration or the district administration? They talk about satellite reports, but that's not it. Let them come and inspect the fields directly. Let them walk through the farmer's fields to understand his true condition,” Ramachandrappa said.

Ramachandrappa also said people from Bilichodu hobli and Basavanakote were migrating in search of work due to the lack of employment opportunities in the region. He said a drought declaration should be made for Jagalur and asserted that the protesters would continue their satyagraha until their demand was addressed.

“A drought declaration must definitely be made. Until it is done, we will not back down from our satyagraha (protest).”