Telangana government orders a major reshuffle, transferring over 30 IAS officers. Sanjay Kumar posted to Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, M Dana Kishore takes his place. Priyanka Ala appointed new Hyderabad District Collector.

Major Administrative Reshuffle in Telangana

The Telangana government has issued a series of orders affecting large-scale transfers and postings of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers across the state, citing administrative exigencies. According to separate government orders dated April 25, over 30 officers have been reassigned to key positions in the state administration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Senior-Level Postings

In one of the key reshuffles, Sanjay Kumar, a 1995-batch IAS officer serving as Special Chief Secretary in the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development department, has been posted as Special Officer at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. M Dana Kishore, a 1996-batch officer, has been moved to take over Kumar's role, while continuing to hold additional charge as Special Chief Secretary to the Governor.

Among other senior-level changes, Harichandana Dasari, currently serving as Hyderabad District Collector, has been appointed Secretary in the Labour, Employment, Training and Factories department. Krishna Aditya S has been posted as Special Secretary in the Industries and Commerce department.

District Collector Appointments

At the district level, multiple collectors have been reshuffled. Bhavesh Mishra has been appointed Collector of Nirmal, while Priyanka Ala will take over as Hyderabad District Collector. Prateek Jain has been moved to Sangareddy, and Divakara TS has been posted as Collector of Khammam. Several other IAS officers have also been assigned new roles as district magistrates across districts, including Mulugu, Narayanpet, and Nagarkurnool.

Changes in GHMC

The government has also carried out changes in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), appointing several officers as Zonal Commissioners. P Uday Kumar has been posted to GHMC Golconda, while Badhavath Santhosh will serve in Khairatabad. Newly inducted officers, including Narayan Amit Malempati, Vikas Mahato, and Mayank Singh, have also been given zonal responsibilities within GHMC.

The orders stated that the reshuffle was undertaken in the interest of administrative efficiency and governance. (ANI)