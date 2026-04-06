Telangana government held a large-scale Food Safety Walkathon in Hyderabad to raise awareness on adulterated food. The event, part of Health Week, was flagged off by Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, urging citizen responsibility.

The Telangana government on Monday organised a large-scale Food Safety Awareness Walkathon at Necklace Road in Hyderabad as part of its flagship programme 'Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika', under which Health Week is being observed from April 6 to April 11 across the state. The initiative aims to raise awareness among citizens about safe food consumption and the risks associated with adulterated food, with officials emphasising the need for individual responsibility alongside government efforts.

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Minister Highlights Public Awareness

Flagging off the walkathon, Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha highlighted the importance of public awareness in ensuring better health outcomes. "We are running an awareness programme, so that every citizen should know what they are consuming, and avoid adulterated food. The government is with you, but you must start taking care of your health, and we start this walk with this message," he told ANI.

Strong Public Engagement

The event saw participation from officials, health workers, students and citizens, reflecting strong public engagement in the campaign. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar also lauded the initiative. "This walkathon, organised by the Telangana government, is a great initiative... I request everyone to stay healthy and eat the right food," he told ANI.

A Campaign for Informed Choices

The walkathon forms part of a broader series of activities planned during Health Week, focusing on promoting preventive healthcare, food safety standards and healthy lifestyle practices across Telangana. Officials said such campaigns are aimed at encouraging citizens to make informed food choices and remain vigilant against adulteration, thereby contributing to improved public health across the state. (ANI)