Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced the Aerospace and Defence Policy 2.0 to attract investment and position Hyderabad as a premier global hub for defence research, manufacturing, and industrial collaboration for a stronger national economy.

Telangana to Launch Aerospace and Defence Policy 2.0

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government will unveil its Aerospace and Defence Policy 2.0 to attract investments in the defence sector and promote Hyderabad as a destination for defence research. Addressing the curtain-raiser programme for ‘Raksha Expo’ on Saturday, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's vision to develop the event into an international platform bringing together stakeholders from the defence sector for dialogue and collaboration.

Reddy said Hyderabad holds a strategic position in India, citing the city's safety, research institutions and the presence of key strategic centres of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. He also highlighted Telangana's contribution to the defence sector despite being the only state in South India without a coastline. He noted that a Very Low Frequency (VLF) naval radar station is being constructed in the Damagundam Reserve Forest in Vikarabad district.

Expanding Global Investments and Industrial Growth

The Chief Minister invited participants to attend the ‘Invest Telangana Global Summit’, scheduled to be held from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad. He described the first edition of the summit, held last year, as a success. “It is a very delightful moment that many prominent persons from the defence, space, aerospace, and security sectors are attending the curtain-raiser programme, and leading organisations from our industrial landscape are also represented here,” he said. “We have among us representatives from major entities such as DRDO, HAL, BDL, Midhani, the Tata Group, Airbus, Skyroot, Lockheed Martin, and Bharat Forge,” Reddy added.

Focus on Skilled Human Resources and Innovation

Emphasising the need for skilled human resources in the defence sector, the Chief Minister referred to premier educational institutions such as IITs, IIITs, NITs, ISB and BITS. He also highlighted the establishment of Young India Skills University, the upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into Advanced Training Centres (ATCs), and the presence of incubators in the state. Reddy said his aspiration was to see India emerge as a global leader in defence and transition from importing defence-related technology to exporting it. He added that the ability to deter adversaries from initiating a conflict provides the country with a strategic advantage.

“Telangana is already making significant efforts to realise this vision; however, it is essential that you all contribute further to achieve even greater successes. Telangana should emerge as the largest industrial hub for India's defence sector,” he said. The Chief Minister called on stakeholders to collaborate not only in defence but also in allied sectors such as space, aerospace, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and drone technology. He appealed to investors to double their planned investments in Telangana and assured them of the government's full cooperation. “Telangana must become the premier industrial hub for India's defence industry,” Reddy said, seeking the cooperation of all stakeholders.

Economic Vision 2047

Highlighting the state's long-term economic ambitions, he referred to the ‘Telangana Rising: Vision 2047’ document, which outlines the goal of transforming Telangana into a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. The Chief Minister noted that Telangana accounts for over 2.5 per cent of India's population and contributes 5 per cent to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). “My goal is to increase this share to 10 per cent by 2047,” he said, adding that defence manufacturing, aerospace and allied sectors would play a pivotal role in achieving the target.

Reddy also described ‘Raksha Expo’ as a platform to bring together global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He invited industry representatives, senior defence and security officials, experts and startups to participate and present innovative ideas and advanced technologies. Stating that there was no “policy paralysis” in the state, the Chief Minister said political differences did not affect the consensus on investment and development. “We possess intelligent, skilled human capital and all the necessary resources. Above all, we have a clear development policy, a firm resolve, and a strong drive to move forward. Let us all work together to transform India into a global leader and a powerful nation in defence,” he said.