The NIA has filed a chargesheet against six suspects linked to the April 27 Punjab railway blast, which was part of a KZF terrorist conspiracy aimed at destabilizing law and order in the state.

NIA Files Chargesheet in Punjab Railway Blast Case

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against six accused in connection with the April 27 blast on the railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura stations in Punjab, which killed Khalistani operative Jagroop Singh while he was assembling explosives. The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Mohali against Gurjinder Singh alias Beant Baba, Satnam Singh, Pardeep Singh alias Khalsa, Kulvinder Singh alias Bagga, Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi and Manjeet Singh. The accused have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Railways Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Details of the Terror Conspiracy

According to the NIA, the accused were involved in a conspiracy to carry out the blast on the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura stations on April 27. The agency stated that the conspiracy was aimed at furthering the terror activities of the banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), disrupting communal harmony and destabilising law and order in Punjab.

Involvement of Pakistan-Based Operatives

During the investigation, the NIA found that the arrested accused, along with deceased accused Jagroop Singh, were part of a conspiracy allegedly hatched by Pakistan-based Ranjeet Singh alias Neeta, who is affiliated with KZF and has been declared a designated individual terrorist. The conspiracy was aimed at promoting Khalistani ideology and furthering the objectives of the terrorist organisation, the agency stated.

The NIA further stated that the terror syndicate was involved in raising funds for terrorist activities, procuring explosives, arms and ammunition, creating fear among the public and threatening the country's integrity, security and sovereignty. Further investigation in the case is continuing. (ANI)

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