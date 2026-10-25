Delhi Police have apprehended a female student who sent a fake bomb threat to her school. The girl orchestrated the hoax email with the intention of securing a day off from classes, and legal proceedings have now been initiated against her.

Delhi Student Apprehended for Fake Bomb Threat

Delhi Police have apprehended a girl student in connection with a false bomb threat sent to a school in New Delhi, with investigators revealing that the hoax was orchestrated simply to secure a day off from classes. Delhi Police said it has traced a bomb-threat email sent to a School in New Delhi and apprehended a girl student of the same school in connection with the incident, police said on Saturday.

Details of the Investigation

The school received a threatening email with the subject line Bombs Placed in Your Building on October 23. Following the incident, PS Cyber, South, launched a technical investigation to identify the sender.

Legal Action Initiated

According to police, the investigation revealed that the alleged sender was a girl student of the school. She reportedly sent the email with the intention of getting the school closed for the day. The team further conducted a detailed technical investigation and examined digital evidence to trace the source of the email, following which legal action has been initiated against the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, police said. Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)