Telangana Police on Friday registered cases against several individuals after around 50 goats and sheep were allegedly sacrificed during a festival ritual at the Bheemanna Temple in Jagityal.

'Brutal and Inhuman' Sacrifice

The sacrifices were reportedly carried out consecutively as part of a traditional festival. The Organisers claimed it was a long-standing ritual, but animal rights activists lodged a complaint, terming it "brutal and inhuman" and alleging it violates animal protection laws.

According to the copy of the FIR, the organisers arranged and permitted the illegal sacrifice of goats by biting their necks with their mouths, causing extreme cruelty and suffering to the animals.

Investigation Launched Under BNS

Police registered an FIR under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the matter.

Further Details are awaited. (ANI)