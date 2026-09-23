A student in Telangana died after her former lecturer forced her to consume pesticide and write a suicide note. Thandra Akshitarani was initially believed to have died by suicide, but CCTV footage, call records and other evidence led investigators to alleged murder. Lecturer Jetti Naveen Kumar has been arrested in connection with the case.

A 20-year-old engineering student in Telangana died after allegedly being forced to consume pesticide by a former lecturer. Investigators have alleged that the accused later made her write a suicide note in an attempt to make the death appear self-inflicted. The victim, Thandra Akshitarani, was studying mining engineering and had been undergoing training at a Singareni coal mine in Godavarikhani, Peddapalli district. What was initially treated as a suspected suicide later turned into a murder investigation.

Student's death initially treated as suicide

According to police, Akshitarani consumed pesticide on September 12 and was taken to a government hospital in Godavarikhani. She died while undergoing treatment the following day, according to a report by Hindustan.

A suicide note found in connection with the case initially led investigators to treat the incident as suicide. However, police later examined CCTV footage, call records and other technical evidence and alleged that the circumstances were very different.

Police subsequently arrested Jetti Naveen Kumar, an outsourced lecturer who had taught Akshitarani during her diploma studies. Another man, Bommakanti Ravi Kumar, a Singareni overman, was also arrested in connection with allegations of sexual assault involving Akshitarani.

Lecturer allegedly angry over another man

Akshitarani had studied at a Singareni polytechnic in Naspur, where she came into contact with Naveen Kumar. She later moved on to pursue a degree in mining engineering and joined a coal mine for training.

During her internship, she met Ravi Kumar, who worked as an overman at the mine. Police said Naveen became upset after learning that Akshitarani had grown close to Ravi.

According to Peddapalli DCP B Ram Reddy, this allegedly led Naveen to develop a grievance against both Akshitarani and Ravi. Police allege that the lecturer subsequently decided to kill the student.

Forced to write note and consume pesticide

Police said Naveen intercepted Akshitarani near FCI Crossroads in Godavarikhani on September 12 while she was returning home. He allegedly took her in his car and forced her to write a note accusing Ravi Kumar of sexual assault.

Investigators allege that Naveen then forced Akshitarani to consume pesticide. After she became unconscious, he allegedly used her phone to contact her father and informed him about her condition.

Police have also alleged that he delayed taking her for treatment before she was eventually admitted to hospital. Akshitarani died on September 13.

CCTV and call records helped police

The case began to change after investigators examined CCTV footage along the route, call detail records and other technical evidence. Police said these findings helped them identify Naveen as the alleged main accused.

Naveen was arrested in Godavarikhani, while Ravi Kumar was also taken into custody in connection with the separate sexual assault allegations. A car and two mobile phones were seized during the investigation.

The allegations against both men will be subject to the ongoing investigation and judicial process. Police are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding Akshitarani's death and the events leading up to it.