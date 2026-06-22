A District Transport Officer in Bhupalpally was killed after a speeding coal lorry with brake failure hit him. In another incident in Jangaon, three died when a truck rammed their parked vehicle. Police are investigating both cases.

DTO Killed by Lorry in Bhupalpally

A District Transport Officer (DTO) was killed on the spot on Monday after a coal-laden lorry allegedly rammed into him near the DTO office in Bhupalpally, police said. The vehicle has been seized, and a probe is underway.

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According to the police, the incident occurred around 9:30 am when the speeding lorry, which suffered a mechanical brake failure, hit DTO Venkanna while he was stepping out of his car in front of the office. He sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

Police said the lorry was en route to a Genci facility at the time of the incident.

The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination at Bhupalpally, police added. Further investigation is underway.

Three Killed in Separate Jangaon Accident

In a separate accident, on June 18, three people were killed on the spot after a truck collided with a parked mini truck in the Jangaon district early Thursday, according to officials.

According to Jangaon police, "The victims were repairing their mini-truck on the roadside after a tyre burst when the lorry, which was taking a curve, suddenly rammed into them. All three died at the scene."

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)