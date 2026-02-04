The Telangana government has cancelled DSP Praneeth Kumar's promotion, citing his alleged involvement in phone tapping during the BRS tenure. He is accused of erasing data and destroying 42 hard drives with 'criminal intent' to hide evidence.

DSP's Promotion Cancelled Over Misconduct

The Telangana government on Wednesday cancelled DSP Praneeth Kumar's promotion, citing his alleged involvement in phone tapping incident during the tenure of the BRS government in the state.

The 2007-batch officer who was promoted from Circle Inspector to Deputy Superintendent of Police during the BRS tenure is alleged to have involved in wiretapping politicians, businessmen, and journalists. According to the official Telangana Government order, the former DSP exhibited gross misconduct and violated legal procedures by utilising a dedicated leased-line internet connection exclusively for the Special Operations Team (SOT) under his leadership at the SIB. The order detailed that Kumar removed and replaced 42 hard disks from systems, including desktops and laptops, in the SOT logger room to erase critical data, such as CDRs, IMEIs, and IPDR data, for special targets. Furthermore, he allegedly dismantled the hard drives with the assistance of an electrician after switching off all security cameras in the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) building, an act which the government described as the destruction of evidence with "criminal intent."

Details from Government Order

"In the reference 2nd read above, the Director General of Police, Telangana, Hyderabad has informed that, Sri Dugyala Praneet Kumar worked in Special Intelligence Branch from 24.10.2016 till 13.12.2023 in the ranks of SI of Police/ Inspector of Police/ DSP (on accelerated promotion). Sri Dugyala Praneet Kumar has exhibited gross misconduct and violation of legal procedures by utilizing dedicated leased line internet connectivity exclusively for their SOT Team which was under his leadership at the SIB; removed and replaced (42) hard disks in systems which include desktops & laptops located in his SOT logger room; and erased important data i.e., CDRS IMEIS & IPDR data of Special Operation targets from database; and also dismantled HDDs with the help of electrician by switching off all cameras of SIB building, leading to destruction of all "available data with a criminal intent which is unbecoming of an officer of a disciplined orce and, violated Rule 3 of TSCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. Therefore, the Addl.DGP, Intelligence while forwarding report of the DIG, SIB, TG, Hyderabad dated:17.01.2024 has requested to place him under suspension and to initiate disciplinary action for major pepelty," said Telangana government.

BRS Criticises Investigation

Earlier, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) criticised the police over what he called "high-handed actions" in the ongoing investigation into the alleged phone-tapping case. In a post on X, KTR said the Commissioner seemed to have acted as "judge and jury" in a case that is yet to be proven in court. "Looks like you have decided to be the judge and jury all by yourself Mr. Commissioner Please remember that you're chairing the team that is investigating into an "alleged" crime which ultimately has to be proven in a court of law I hope the Hon'ble courts are taking notice of these extreme statements and high handed actions," KTR wrote.

Additionally, he, along with senior party leaders, addressed the media after former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT). In its address, KTR claimed that the proceedings made it clear to the police leadership, including the DGP and SIT officials, that no wrongdoing had occurred during the BRS government's tenure. He alleged that for two years the Congress had encouraged rumours, speculative narratives and selective leaks to malign KCR and the previous administration, and expressed hope that the inquiry would finally put an end to what he described as politically motivated insinuations.

Appeal to Media

Appealing to the media, KTR urged journalists not to rely on unofficial leaks, saying that if authorities had any substantive findings, they should issue formal statements. He remarked that the repeated circulation of unverified information only highlighted the weakness of the case.

"Trying to smear KCR is like spitting at the sun--it will fall back on those who attempt it," he warned, accusing the State Government of pursuing what he termed "petty politics" for the last two years.

Origins of the Phone-Tapping Case

Meanwhile, the phone-tapping case surfaced after former DCP P Radhakrishna Rao alleged that telephones belonging to media personalities, retired police officers, and politicians were monitored during the BRS government tenure to track KCR's political rivals. (ANI)