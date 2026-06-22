Eight new mothers fell ill after C-section deliveries at Jodhpur's Paota Hospital, with two's health deteriorating. The incident follows similar cases in Kota and Bikaner, prompting a probe and the temporary closure of the operation theatre.

The incidents of new mothers falling ill following Caesarean (C-section) deliveries continue to surface across Rajasthan, with a fresh case now reported from Paota Hospital in Jodhpur district after similar incidents in Kota and Bikaner.

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According to hospital authorities, the health of eight women who underwent Caesarean deliveries on June 20 deteriorated, prompting immediate intervention by the hospital administration and health department officials.

Hospital Administration Takes Action

Speaking to reporters here, Paota Hospital Principal Medical Officer Dr Kulvinder Singh Chopra said, "Eight operations were scheduled for June 20. The condition of the two operated patients deteriorated by evening. The Principal was immediately informed, and a team arrived as a precaution. High-level antibiotics and medications were started for the remaining six operations. The six pregnant women here are stable and fine, their vitals are normal, and are measured every two hours. The state government has collected all the samples. OT is currently stalled."

The development triggered concern among hospital authorities, following which samples were collected and the operating theatre was temporarily shut pending investigation.

Investigation and Patient Status

Principal of Medical College, Dr Fateh Singh Jodha, said that the surgeries were conducted on Saturday (June 20) and that two women developed complications despite precautionary measures. "These operations were performed on Saturday. Their temperatures were also quite high that day. Despite this, two pregnant women experienced complications, one with high blood pressure and the other with a small amount of bleeding during the operation. Senior physicians and microbiologists have collected samples; their reports are still pending, and so far, all the patients who are here are stable. We sent everyone's samples and then administered antibiotics. We shifted the two patients who had problems there and are keeping close watch on them, just like fires are common during this season, bacterial growth is a possibility. Everything is done according to the SOPs," Dr Jodha said.

Hospital authorities said all affected women are currently under observation and are stable. The state government has collected samples for testing, while senior physicians continue to investigate the cause of the complications. (ANI)