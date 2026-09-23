Teachers at Himachal Pradesh University continued their 'Save University Campaign' for the 21st day. They are protesting to demand the protection of the university's autonomy, academic freedom, and the restoration of the Career Advancement Scheme.

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Welfare Association (HPUTWA) continued its ‘Save University Campaign’ for the 21st consecutive day on Tuesday with its demands that include "protection of Himachal Pradesh University’s autonomy, academic freedom, besides restoration of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS)".

Teachers staged a protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office on the university campus and reiterated their demands.

Teachers Voice Concerns Over Autonomy and Career Progression

Addressing the protest, Dr Naresh of the Hindi Department said the university is not merely an administrative institution but an important centre for the independent development of knowledge, language, literature and ideas. He said it is essential to protect the university’s academic traditions and its ability to take decisions autonomously, and appealed to teachers to remain united in safeguarding the dignity and academic freedom of the institution.

Dr Seema of the Department of Women’s Studies said university autonomy is linked not only to administrative decision-making but also to equal opportunities, inclusivity and academic freedom. She said policies and decisions concerning the university should be taken through wider dialogue and participation of all stakeholders, stressing the need to make the institution more democratic and inclusive.

Priyanka Vaidya of the English Department said academic freedom and professional development of teachers in higher education institutions were directly linked to the quality of the university. Emphasising the need for restoration of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS), she said a transparent and effective mechanism was necessary for teachers’ career progression. She said issues concerning teachers should be resolved at the institutional level to strengthen the university’s academic environment.

HPUTWA Reaffirms Commitment to Democratic Dialogue

HPUTWA said its ‘Save University Campaign’ had completed 21 days, with teachers continuing to raise their demands through peaceful and democratic means.

The association maintained that policy and administrative issues concerning the university should be resolved through institutional processes, dialogue and democratic mechanisms.

HPUTWA also appealed to teachers, employees, research scholars and students to remain united on issues concerning the university’s autonomy, academic freedom and institutional dignity.