Telangana CM Revanth Reddy visits KCR in Hyderabad hospital | See photos

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid a visit to a private hospital to see former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after the latter's hip replacement surgery. He was later shifted to Yashoda Hospital in the city where he underwent surgery. See photos here.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday visited a private hospital in Hyderabad to see former CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, who had undergone hip replacement surgery on December 7 after he suffered a fall.

KCR, 69, fell at his Hyderabad farmhouse days after the Telangana Assembly election results were announced. He was then sent to Yashoda Hospital in the city for surgery. According to medical sources, the BRS supremo will need to rest before returning to his formal duties.

Revanth Reddy expressed optimism for KCR's swift return to his responsibilities. The Congress leader's visit, which included well-wishes and a brief chat regarding the Chief Minister's health, demonstrated a rare moment of political friendship in the midst of the typical political rhetoric. Revanth Reddy expressed his wish for KCR's quick recovery and return to his duties.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s ex-wife Preet Grewal threatens to post his 'naked and drunk' videos

Meanwhile, newly-elected Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy signed two files after taking oath on Thursday — first to implement six poll guarantees and second providing job to a disabled woman, news agency PTI reported.

These six guarantees were categorised as "Mahalakshmi", "Rythu Bharosa", "Gruha Jyothi", "Indiramma Indlu", "Yuva Vikasam" and "Cheyutha".

The elections for the 119 assembly seats in Telangana were held on November 30. The election results were declared on December 3. The Congress won the poll crossing the halfway mark and winning 64 seats of the total 119 seats in the state. The BRS won 39 seats, followed by the BJP that won eight and the AIMIM that won seven seats. The CPI won one seat.

Also Read | Who is Akash Anand, Mayawati's nephew and BSP's new supremo?