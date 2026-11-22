Former CM MK Stalin criticized the TVK, labeling it a social scourge guided by superstition. He highlighted failures in governance, law and order, and rising prices, while urging a return to Periyar's rationalist ideals for Tamil Nadu.

MK Stalin Targets TVK With Social Scourge Tag Over Failing Governance

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 22 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday targeted the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), claiming that although the party had declared Periyar and Dr BR Ambedkar as its ideological leaders, it was actually operating with an astrologer as its real ideological leader.

In a post on X, Stalin described the TVK as a "social scourge" and accused it of harming Tamil Nadu, referring to the party's slogan, "Six months, and everything will be destroyed." "The ruling TVK, having declared Periyar and revolutionary Ambedkar ideological leaders in name only, is operating with an astrologer as its real ideological leader! The TVK, which is ruining Tamil Nadu with the slogan 'Six months, and everything will be destroyed,' is not just a political scourge; it is a social scourge!" the DMK leader said.

Calling for the revival of Periyar's messages, the Chief Minister said there was an urgent need to take his slogans back to the people and awaken a sense of identity and dignity among Tamils. "Therefore, 'Tamil! Wake up!' 'Tamil! Awaken your sense of identity!' 'Dignity and knowledge are humanity's adornment!' It is an urgent need of the times to bring Periyar's slogans back to the people!" he added.

The DMK president also alleged that Tamil Nadu's development achievements had been reversed within six months and accused the administration of failing on law and order, drug control, price rise and governance. Speaking at the release function of the compiled editions of Kudiyarasu, the journal founded by social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy, Stalin alleged that the state was witnessing a competition between ministers and MLAs in harassing senior government officials.

"Earlier, the competition was between power cuts and intellectual decline. Later, it shifted to drugs and violence. Now, the competition appears to be over who can trouble senior officials in the government, ministers and MLAs," he said. Stalin also criticised the administration for repeatedly reversing its decisions, lacking transparency and issuing contradictory statements.

Targeting the law and order situation, Stalin alleged that people had lost confidence in the police department, citing murders in broad daylight, crimes against women and the growing threat of drug trafficking. He claimed that major drug consignments seized in Tamil Nadu were being detected by Central government agencies rather than the state police. Questioning the government's commitment to tackling the drug menace, he alleged that individuals associated with gutkha networks and other controversial activities had been accommodated in the ruling party.

Stalin concluded by calling for the continued promotion of rationalism, protection of self-respect and establishment of social justice to take modern Tamil Nadu to greater heights.