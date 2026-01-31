Telangana CM Revanth Reddy successfully completed the 'Leadership in the 21st Century' program at Harvard Kennedy School. He is the first sitting Indian CM to earn a certificate from an Ivy League university after attending the intensive course.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with 62 students, has successfully completed the executive education program "Leadership in the 21st Century" at the Harvard Kennedy School in the United States. The program, which was held from January 25 to 30, saw participants engage in intensive classroom sessions from 7 am to 6 pm daily, braving temperatures as low as -15 to -24 degrees Celsius According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Reddy received a certificate from the faculty after completing the program.

Engages with Indian Students

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister interacted with a group of predominantly Indian students from Harvard Business School during his visit to the Harvard University campus, following an invitation extended by the students. According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), after completing his academic engagements, the Chief Minister engaged in an informal yet insightful discussion, understanding the students' career paths and challenges while sharing his own mantra for success. Highlighting the vision and key features of Telangana Rising, Revanth Reddy encouraged the students to leverage their global networks and talent to contribute to India's growth story and invited them to serve as brand ambassadors for Hyderabad and Telangana, according to the Telangana CMO.

A Historic First for an Indian Chief Minister

CM Reddy is attending the "Leadership: 21st Century" program at Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, becoming the first CM in Independent India to enrol for a programme in the Ivy League. According to the release, Reddy is attending the classes in a Harvard programme from January 25 to 31. The CM will be stationed on the Kennedy School campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in a class featuring students from over 20 countries across five continents.

Program Curriculum and Structure

During the programme, Reddy will attend classes and complete assignments, submit "homework," and participate in group projects alongside fellow global participants. The release said that this programme is chaired by Prof. Tim O'Brien and directed by Prof. Karen Morrissey. The curriculum is designed to analyse case studies from various parts of the world and across different eras of history, with participant groups tasked with solving and presenting solutions in a classroom setting. Upon completion, the Telangana CM will receive a program course certification from Harvard, marking the first time in Indian history that a sitting Chief Minister has achieved such a distinction. (ANI)