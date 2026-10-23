Telangana CM Revanth Reddy advocates for a unified policing strategy among southern states, emphasizing technology-sharing and inter-state coordination to effectively combat narcotics, cybercrime, and Naxal-related threats across the region.

Telangana Proposes Inter-State Policing Collaboration

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday said that the state government was ready to collaborate with southern states to strengthen policing and share technology to reduce crime rates in the future. Addressing the Southern Regional Police Coordination Committee Meeting in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister highlighted the state's policing reforms and achievements in tackling narcotics, cybercrime and Naxal violence.

Speaking about the results of the reforms, Revanth Reddy said, "Our reforms are bringing good results. Telangana police has achieved excellence and recognition at national and international levels in all areas: narcotics, cybercrime, and ending naxal violence. Telangana was ranked first in India in prevention of cyber crime during the Prime Minister's Pragati review. Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated our officers for making Telangana completely naxal-free. Eagle secured more than 80% marks from the central government in fighting narcotics. Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has set a new standard in recovering money for victims."

Strategic Coordination and Future Action Plans

The Chief Minister reiterated the Telangana government's willingness to work with other southern states to strengthen coordination among police forces and promote technology-sharing to improve crime prevention. According to the Telangana CMO, Revanth Reddy expressed hope that delegates from the Southern states would deliberate on crucial issues related to police coordination and prepare a strong action plan."It is your responsibility to make South India safer and the lowest in crime by developing strong mechanisms for cross-border coordination between police headquarters," he said.

The Chief Minister stressed that no state could become free of crime through its efforts alone and emphasised the need for coordination among police departments across states. Highlighting the reforms introduced by the Telangana government to curb drug trafficking, cybercrime and Naxal violence and maintain law and order, Revanth Reddy said initiatives such as HYDRAA, EAGLE and T-SAFE were focusing on different categories of crime. He noted that cybercrime, narcotics and traffic-related issues had become important areas of concern and said each division and wing could deliver better results by focusing on technology and training.

Key Achievements in Policing Reforms

The Chief Minister said Telangana Police had achieved recognition at the national and international levels for curbing narcotics, cybercrime and Naxal violence. He also highlighted that Telangana ranked first in India in cybercrime performance during the Prime Minister's PRAGATI review. Revanth Reddy further highlighted the recognition received from the Union government, stating that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had congratulated Telangana officers for making the state completely Naxal-free. He said EAGLE secured more than 80 per cent marks from the Central Government for its performance in fighting narcotics, while the Cyber Security Bureau had set new standards in recovering money for victims.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the establishment of TG-SAFE on the lines of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), with a focus on combining efforts to control food adulteration and drug-related issues.