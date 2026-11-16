The 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai has commenced with a flag-hoisting ceremony. Rituals are underway as the community awaits Supreme Court clarity on the traditional Maha Deepam site.

Karthigai Deepam Festival Begins at Thiruparankundram Temple Today

Thiruparankundram (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): The 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Thiruparankundram, Madurai, commenced on Monday with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony, attended by hundreds of devotees. Devotees gathered at the temple to offer prayers amid chants of "Arogara", marking the beginning of the annual celebrations.

As part of the rituals, special abhishekam was performed for the presiding deities, Lord Subramaniya Swamy and Goddess Deivanai, at the Utsavar shrine using 16 sacred substances, including milk, sandalwood paste and tender coconut water. Following the rituals, the deities were brought to the Kambathadi Mandapam and seated on a throne. The gold-plated flagstaff was given a special abhishekam with sandalwood paste, milk, rose water and tender coconut water. It was subsequently decorated with darbha grass, mango leaves and flower garlands before the festival flag was hoisted, formally marking the commencement of the celebrations.

During the 10-day festival, Lord Subramaniya Swamy and Goddess Deivanai will be taken out in processions through the temple streets every morning on a golden palanquin and in the evenings on various vahanas, including the golden peacock, golden horse, silver Bhootha and swan. The Pattabhishekam ceremony will be held on November 23 between 7.25 pm and 7.50 pm. During the ceremony, the deity will be presented with a diamond crown and a sceptre studded with precious stones.

The festival will conclude with the Maha Deepam ceremony on November 24 at 6 pm. The Baladeepam will first be lit inside the temple, followed by the lighting of the Maha Deepam atop the hill. Meanwhile, uncertainty continues over the location where the Maha Deepam will be lit this year, amid an ongoing legal dispute over the traditional site atop Thiruparankundram hill. Last year, a controversy arose over a demand to light the traditional lamp at a pillar atop the hill. Following a Madras High Court order directing that the lamp be lit at the hilltop, the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court challenging the direction. The matter is scheduled to come up for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Devotees are awaiting clarity on whether the Maha Deepam will be lit at the hilltop pillar or at the traditionally designated spot near the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple.