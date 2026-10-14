Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy met a UK delegation led by mayors from Yorkshire, assuring them of policy continuity and a conducive business environment to boost trade and investment, particularly in the manufacturing and technology sectors.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy assured investors and businesses from the United Kingdom of policy continuity, availability of a large talent pool and a conducive business environment. With a focus on expansion in the manufacturing sector, Telangana is well placed for aggressive growth in the next few years, he said.

A high-level UK delegation led by Mayors of South Yorkshire, York & North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire -- Oliver Coppard, David Skaith and Tracy Brabin respectively -- met the CM at the MCRHRD Institute on Wednesday. The meeting focused on strengthening Telangana-UK regional partnerships in trade, investment, innovation, education and culture, in the context of the recent signing of the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Telangana's Strengths and Investment Pitch

The CM said Telangana, being the youngest state in India, emerged as one of the most dynamic states with dominance in information technology, pharmaceuticals and life sciences, biotechnology, aerospace and defence, and electronics manufacturing. On this occasion, he invited UK-based investors and industrialists to attend the upcoming Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 between December 7-9, in Bharat Future City.

'Telangana Rising 2047' Roadmap

The CM recalled that former British prime minister Tony Blair played a key role as a knowledge partner in preparing the state’s long-term development roadmap "Telangana Rising 2047," launched in December 2025. Blair was among several global leaders, leading economists, tech leaders, and industrialists who helped shape the state’s 2047 roadmap.

UK Delegation Eyes Collaboration

The mayors called for collaboration in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, digital technology, defence, aerospace, technical textiles, skills and R&D. The UK delegation was keen on revisiting Telangana in the near future to translate the Telangana- UK relationship into a concrete trade, investment and institutional partnership.

Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, said that Yorkshire, with as many as 1,50,000 businesses across sectors, and Telangana, being the highest per capita GDP state in India, have their interests in alignment. We can leverage the massive scalability and the ‘hugely impressive’ digital economy ecosystem that Telangana offers with its large talent pool and resources, he added.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, drew parallels between Yorkshire and Telangana. With so many shared interests, we are like brothers and sisters, she stated.

CM Outlines State's Vision and Initiatives

The Chief Minister explained to the delegation that Hyderabad successfully hosted the 72nd Miss World Pageant in May 2025 during turbulent geopolitical times. He also threw light on the state government’s special emphasis on skilling the youth in the wake of artificial intelligence.

We have launched a unique university – Young India Skills University -- dedicated to direct skilling by large businesses. The masterplan for Bharat Future City, a 30,000-acre world-class satellite city, will be unveiled very soon.

He also explained the government’s vision to revive and rejuvenate the Musi River and transform it into an engine for the night economy and riverfront economy.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled the UK-India Business Council's report 'UK-India CETA & Regional Synergies'.

Minister Highlights Innovation Ecosystem

Earlier, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu welcomed the delegation to explore Hyderabad's Genome Valley and its thriving innovation ecosystem. The state's ambitious vision for advanced technology, clean energy and knowledge-led growth aligns closely with the strengths of the North of England, creating significant opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration, the Minister explained.

The Minister mentioned that recently the Chief Minister led a delegation on a visit to the UK and forged partnerships with leading universities and businesses. “Telangana is on course to be home to some of the world’s premier universities.”

Along with Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, Kishore Jayaraman, CEO, UK-India Business Council (UKIBC), and officials from the British Deputy High Commission, Hyderabad, also attended the meeting.

K Ramakrishna Rao, Advisor to the CM, Sanjay Jaju, and several other senior officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)