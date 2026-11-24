Arvind Kejriwal criticized the revived BJP-SAD coalition, asserting his party's commitment to Punjab. Meanwhile, the BJP and SAD formally announced their reunion to challenge the ruling AAP in the upcoming 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Kejriwal Criticizes BJP-SAD Alliance

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday took a dig at the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance, saying his party’s alliance was with the people of Punjab and not formed for the sake of power. “Our alliance is with the mothers and daughters of Punjab. Our alliance is with the SC community of Punjab. Our alliance is with the farmers of Punjab. Our alliance is with the traders of Punjab,” Kejriwal said. He alleged that political parties come together for power, part ways and reunite, adding that his party remained committed to the development of Punjab. “As for these people—they come together for the sake of power, then they part ways, and then they come together again. We, on the other hand, are committed to the development of Punjab,” he said.

BJP and SAD Signal Formal Alliance for 2027

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Badal met on Tuesday in the capital to formally as they signalled a tie-up between the two parties for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections and the strengthening of the National Democratic Alliance.At the BJP headquarters leaders from both parties formally signalled an intent to take on the ruling Aam Admi Party and the Congress Speaking at the press conference, Shah said, "Both the BJP and the SAD have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This is a great occasion that on Gurpurab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies is returning to the NDA." The two parties have been one of the longest standing allies in politics, however, they broke up in 2020 when the Akali Dal walked out over the Union Governments intention to introduce the three farm laws. The three laws were later withdrawn but both parties contested the 2022 Assembly elections separately. The SAD and BJP have historically been alliance partners in Punjab. The SAD recorded its strongest performance in 2012, winning 56 seats, compared to 48 seats in the 2007 Punjab Assembly elections. The BJP, its alliance partner, won 12 seats in 2012, down from 19 seats in 2007. The two parties together secured 67 seats in 2007 and 68 seats in 2012. (ANI)