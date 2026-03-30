Telangana CM Revanth Reddy slammed the BJP for not ordering a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram scam. He alleged a BRS-BJP collusion and a quid pro quo deal for Lok Sabha polls, and challenged BJP to act against KCR and Harish Rao.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lambasted the BJP for not ordering a CBI probe in the Kaleshwaram project despite the state government making several pleas for the last one year.

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Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had openly made statements that the KCR family siphoned off funds allocated for the Kaleshwaram project. It was Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who also commented that the Centre is ready to order the CBI probe and put KCR and Harish Rao behind bars within 48 hours of the state government being ready, the CM claimed. "Anticipating the centre will react promptly, the state government wrote a letter to the centre requesting to handover Kaleshwaram scam to CBI," CM Revanth Reddy said, wondering why there is no official reply from the union government for a CBI probe.

BRS-BJP Collusion Alleged

The Chief Minister alleged that the BRS and BJP colluded in the Kaleshwaram scam. In a quid pro quo, the BRS transferred the vote bank to BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana state. The CM appealed to the BJP leaders to give suggestions only after the arrest of KCR and Harish Rao.

Land Grabbing Allegations and Proposed Probe

CM Revanth Reddy also levelled allegations against Harish Rao's brother, Mahesh Rao, that he threatened the owners of private Industries and grabbed hundreds of acres of land by using the Dharani portal at Balanagar, Mahabubnagar district. The government is ready to constitute a House Committee to probe into the land encroachment if the BRS leaders - KTR and Vankatrami Reddy are ready, the CM said. (ANI)