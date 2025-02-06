Telangana: Class 10 student jumps to death from school buidling in Rangareddy; Probe underway (WATCH)

A 10th-class student, Neeraj, tragically died after allegedly jumping from Shaastra Global School in Shadnagar, Rangareddy. His parents accused the school administration, particularly the principal, of mistreatment leading to his death. Police are investigating the matter, but no formal case has been filed yet.

A tragic incident took place at Shaastra Global School in Shadnagar, Rangareddy, Telangana, where a 10th-class student died after allegedly jumping from the school building. The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 4 pm. Despite immediate efforts by the school authorities to rush the student, Neeraj, to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

The student's parents have accused the school management of mistreating their son, claiming that the abuse and harassment from the school staff, particularly the principal, led to this devastating incident. The police are investigating the allegations but have not yet filed a formal case.



Tamil Nadu: 77-year-old German tourist killed by Wild Elephant after ignoring warnings in Valparai (WATCH)

Following the tragic event, the school administration quickly took Neeraj to a local hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of the doctors, Neeraj passed away due to the severe injuries he sustained from the fall.



'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

The parents of the deceased student have voiced their concerns, alleging that the harsh treatment and mental anguish their son faced at school pushed him to take this extreme step. They have specifically pointed fingers at the school principal, accusing them of playing a role in the supposed mistreatment.

The police in Rangareddy have initiated an investigation to probe the circumstances surrounding Neeraj’s tragic death. However, as of now, no formal case has been registered.

Latest Videos