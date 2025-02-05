'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, found himself at the center of a political firestorm on Tuesday after he lost his composure during a heated parliamentary debate.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, found himself at the center of a political firestorm on Tuesday after he lost his composure during a heated parliamentary debate. The veteran Congress leader lashed out at BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar when the latter interrupted his speech, triggering an uproar both inside and outside the House.

Kharge, who was delivering a sharp critique of the central government’s policies—particularly the soaring inflation—was abruptly cut off by Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. The Congress president reacted angrily reacted, "Tera baap bhi idhar mere sath tha. Tu kya baat karta hai. Chup baith (Your father was also here with me. What are you talking about? Sit down!)."

Kharge's burst out drew sharp reactions from Chandra Shekhar’s supporters in Balia, who took to the streets in protest, burning effigies of Kharge.

BJP slams Kharge

BJP leaders seized the opportunity to slam Kharge’s remarks, with Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu, BJP MLC and grandson of Chandra Shekhar, condemning the Congress leader’s conduct.

"The way Shri Kharge ji misbehaved with MP Shri Neeraj Shekhar ji (Chandra Shekhar's son) in the House shows his feudal mentality. The downfall of Congress has happened only because of his thinking and arrogant ideology," Pappu stated, doubling down on his criticism.

Kharge Defends His Words, Calls Chandra Shekhar a "Comrade"

Amid the growing backlash, Kharge sought to clarify his stance, distancing himself from any perceived insult.

"I don't insult anyone. I have worked with Chandra Shekhar ji," he asserted, describing the late leader as a "comrade" and attempting to diffuse tensions.

Chandra Shekhar, originally a Congress stalwart, later rose to power as the Prime Minister in 1990 under the Janata Party with Congress support. However, his tenure was short-lived as his government collapsed within months.

