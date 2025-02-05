'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, found himself at the center of a political firestorm on Tuesday after he lost his composure during a heated parliamentary debate.

'Tera baap mere saath tha': Mallikarjun Kharge loses cool after BJP MP interrupts him in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) SHK
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 2:56 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, found himself at the center of a political firestorm on Tuesday after he lost his composure during a heated parliamentary debate. The veteran Congress leader lashed out at BJP MP Neeraj Shekhar when the latter interrupted his speech, triggering an uproar both inside and outside the House.

Kharge, who was delivering a sharp critique of the central government’s policies—particularly the soaring inflation—was abruptly cut off by Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. The Congress president reacted angrily reacted, "Tera baap bhi idhar mere sath tha. Tu kya baat karta hai. Chup baith (Your father was also here with me. What are you talking about? Sit down!)."

Kharge's burst out drew sharp reactions from Chandra Shekhar’s supporters in Balia, who took to the streets in protest, burning effigies of Kharge.

BJP slams Kharge

BJP leaders seized the opportunity to slam Kharge’s remarks, with Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu, BJP MLC and grandson of Chandra Shekhar, condemning the Congress leader’s conduct.

"The way Shri Kharge ji misbehaved with MP Shri Neeraj Shekhar ji (Chandra Shekhar's son) in the House shows his feudal mentality. The downfall of Congress has happened only because of his thinking and arrogant ideology," Pappu stated, doubling down on his criticism.

Kharge Defends His Words, Calls Chandra Shekhar a "Comrade"

Amid the growing backlash, Kharge sought to clarify his stance, distancing himself from any perceived insult.

"I don't insult anyone. I have worked with Chandra Shekhar ji," he asserted, describing the late leader as a "comrade" and attempting to diffuse tensions.

Chandra Shekhar, originally a Congress stalwart, later rose to power as the Prime Minister in 1990 under the Janata Party with Congress support. However, his tenure was short-lived as his government collapsed within months.

Also read: PM Modi takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Maha Kumbh, performs Ganga Puja (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation ddr

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

Explosion at firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, 7 injured vkp

BREAKING: Explosion at firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, 7 injured

Sonia Gandhi's 'poor lady' remark ignites a storm: Was it because President Murmu is tribal? ddr

Sonia Gandhi's 'poor lady' remark ignites a storm: Was it because President Murmu is tribal?

Mahakumbh evenings in Prayagraj to feature renowned artists: Dona Ganguly, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and more

Mahakumbh evenings in Prayagraj to feature renowned artists: Dona Ganguly, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and more

'Bhaiya mat bolo, socials share kardo': Delhi woman shares uncomfortable encounter with Rapido driver shk

'Bhaiya mat bolo, socials share kardo': Delhi woman shares uncomfortable encounter with Rapido driver

Recent Stories

Share Market UPDATE: 10 gaining stocks that jumped over 10 percent TODAY ATG

Share Market UPDATE: 10 gaining stocks that jumped over 10 percent

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation ddr

Tirupati temple management crackdown on 18 employees over non-Hindu religious participation

PHOTOS Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai house ATG

(PHOTOS) Inside Abhishek Bachchan's Dubai house

Recipe Know how to make wedding Moong Dal Halwa at home RBA

Recipe: Know how to make wedding Moong Dal Halwa at home

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Used Car Loan Online

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for a Used Car Loan Online

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon