Telangana BJP Chief Ramchander Rao celebrated the party's civic poll performance, securing its first mayor and deputy mayor in Karimnagar. The BJP also emerged as the single largest party in Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad municipalities.

BJP Hails 'Historic' Win in Civic Polls

Telangana BJP Chief Ramchander Rao on Tuesday expressed happiness over party's performance in the recent state civic polls, stating that for the first time it has been able to secure both mayor and deputy mayor positions in a municipal corporation.

Rao emphasised that the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad, and also attacked the opposition, stressing that they came together to defeat the BJP. "For the first time in Telangana, the BJP has clinched a municipal corporation in Karimnagar, capturing both the mayor and deputy mayor posts... In most municipal parties, such as Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad, where the BJP is the single largest party, the Congress, BRS, and AIMIM came together to defeat the BJP. Similarly, in 15 smaller municipalities, the BJP is the single largest party... We are happy that the Telangana people have given us a good number of wards," Ramchander Rao told ANI.

New Mayor Elected in Karimnagar

BJP candidate Kolagani Srinivas was elected as the Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Election Overview

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders facilitated him at the Municipal office in Karimnagar following his victory in the elections that were held on 11 February in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, covering 414 wards in the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, and 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities.

Meanwhile, the Congress emerged as a major force in the Telangana municipal corporation elections, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi finished second.

