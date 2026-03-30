BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan accused Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy of land grabbing. A delegation led by KT Rama Rao met the Governor, demanding the minister's dismissal and a judicial probe into the alleged encroachment of 27 acres of land.

BRS Accuses Minister of Land Grabbing

BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan accused Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy of alleged land grabbing and illegal activities, as a delegation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla seeking an inquiry into the matter.

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Speaking to ANI after meeting the Governor, Sravan said, "Unfortunately, the Telangana government and particularly Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy have turned out to be land grabbers... This is 27 acres of land... They conducted their Mandal survey in 2018 and built a massive compound around this entire land." He further alleged that, despite subsequent surveys under High Court direction, attempts were made to encroach upon the land.

Allegations of Forced Agreements

Detailing the dispute, Sravan said portions of the land were acquired by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), while the remaining parcels belonged to private landowners across survey numbers 169, 244, and 245. He alleged that the Minister's firm, Raghava Constructions, attempted to force landowners into a development agreement. "The moment they refused... a new game was started... an illegal survey was initiated... the High Court has condoned it and put a stay," he claimed.

Intimidation and Collusion Alleged

He also alleged intimidation and lack of police support. "The hooligans tried to penetrate this land and demolish the compound wall. When the landowners tried to file a complaint, the police did not help them... The police, revenue authorities and the minister all have colluded to encroach upon this land," Sravan said.

BRS Delegation Meets Governor, Demands Probe

Earlier, a BRS delegation, led by senior leaders including KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted documentary evidence alleging large-scale illegal mining and land encroachments linked to the Minister. The delegation demanded his immediate dismissal and sought an independent judicial probe under a sitting High Court judge.

KTR Outlines Key Demands

Speaking separately, KT Rama Rao said the party had sought three key actions from the Governor, including dismissal of the Minister and a court-monitored inquiry. He also expressed distrust in state agencies and accused the Congress government of suppressing the issue in the Assembly.

Governor's Assurance and Future Agitation

The Governor assured the delegation that the matter would be examined. The BRS has indicated it will intensify its agitation, alleging widespread irregularities and calling for accountability and justice. (ANI)