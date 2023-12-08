Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Telangana: BJP leaders won't take oath if Akbaruddin Owaisi is pro-tem speaker, declares Raja Singh (WATCH)

    The article delves into heightened political tensions in Telangana as BJP's Raja Singh vehemently opposes AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi as pro-tem speaker, threatening a party-wide oath boycott and accusing Congress of aligning with AIMIM for minority appeasement.

    Telangana BJP leaders won't take oath if Akbaruddin Owaisi is pro-tem speaker, declares Raja Singh
    In a significant development in Telangana politics, the appointment of Akbaruddin Owaisi, a leader from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), as the pro-tem speaker for the first session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly has sparked controversy. Raja Singh, a three-time MLA from Goshamahal, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has vehemently opposed the decision and declared that BJP leaders will not take the oath if Owaisi presides over the ceremony.

    On Friday, December 8, the Telangana government appointed Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro-tem speaker for the upcoming session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, scheduled for December 9. The pro-tem speaker is responsible for administering the oath of office to newly elected members and overseeing the swearing-in ceremony.

    Also read: JD(U) MP's bizarre 'can't use computer' defence in Lok Sabha for Mahua Moitra goes viral (WATCH)

    In response to the announcement, Raja Singh launched a scathing attack on Akbaruddin Owaisi, using derogatory language while questioning the Congress party's intentions. Singh accused the Congress of attempting to woo the minority community and criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for allegedly aligning with AIMIM.

    During his announcement, Raja Singh strongly opposed the idea of taking an oath in front of Akbaruddin Owaisi, referring to him as the "illegitimate child of Qasim Razvi." Singh stated that he refrained from taking an oath in front of an AIMIM leader in 2018 and reiterated his stance, claiming he would not do so now or in the future.

    Singh accused AIMIM of encroaching on government lands and making threats against Hindus, blaming the Congress for aligning with AIMIM and allowing them influence in state affairs. He questioned the Congress party's decision to appoint Owaisi as pro-tem speaker, alleging an attempt to gain favor with the minority community.

    Also read: Kapil Sibal faces backlash for 'Assam was originally part of Myanmar' remark in Supreme Court (WATCH)

    Raja Singh, representing the BJP, boldly declared that none of the BJP leaders would take an oath in front of Akbaruddin Owaisi. He expressed willingness to do so on the second day when the speaker would be officially assigned to the Assembly.

    The political tension in Telangana is escalating as Raja Singh's declaration to boycott the oath-taking ceremony adds a new dimension to the political landscape. The standoff reflects the deep-seated political differences and highlights the challenges faced by the newly formed Telangana Legislative Assembly in maintaining decorum and fostering cooperation among its members. The evolving situation calls for careful observation as it unfolds in the coming days.

