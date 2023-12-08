Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    JD(U) MP's bizarre 'can't use computer' defence in Lok Sabha for Mahua Moitra goes viral (WATCH)

    The article explores the revelation of JD(U) MP Giridhari Yadav's computer ineptitude amid the Lok Sabha's expulsion of Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra, shedding light on parliamentary processes, ethics, and technology literacy.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

    In a surprising revelation, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav admitted on Friday that he does not personally submit questions on the Lok Sabha's website due to a lack of computer skills. This admission came amid the backdrop of the Lower House's move to expel Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Mahua Moitra, who faced allegations of sharing her log-in credentials and receiving bribes for posing questions.

    Yadav, a member of the Lok Sabha ethics panel, criticized the ruling party during a debate on the ethics committee report in the Lok Sabha. He questioned the selective questioning, citing the case of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey being summoned while businessman Darshan Hiranandani was not. The report was eventually endorsed, and the House voted in favor of expelling Moitra after the opposition members' walkout.

    Also read: 'Will fight you for next 30 years': Mahua Moitra slams BJP after expulsion from Lok Sabha

    During the debate, Giridhari Yadav openly admitted his lack of computer proficiency, stating, "I don't know how to do it. I can't operate a computer." He mentioned that his personal assistant uploads questions for him, and he refrained from framing questions out of fear. Despite being a three-time MP and a four-time MLA, Yadav expressed reluctance to learn computer skills at his age.

    Speaker Om Birla objected to Yadav's comments, emphasizing that members should prepare their own questions. Birla warned of potential action against members who do not follow this norm. Yadav's admission raises concerns about the technological literacy of some lawmakers and the need for modernization in parliamentary processes.

    Yadav highlighted the discrepancy in the treatment of allegations, pointing out that the ethics panel chairman had promised to call Darshan Hiranandani for examination but failed to do so. The MP questioned the House's decision to cross-examine Nishikant Dubey while neglecting Hiranandani, who had made bribery allegations through an affidavit.

    Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday after being held guilty of sharing her website log-in credentials and accepting gifts from a businessman for favors. The Ethics Committee's recommendation for her expulsion over the "cash-for-query" allegation was adopted by a voice vote after a heated debate.

    Also read: Winter Session of Parliament: Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha in cash-for-query case

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 7:30 PM IST
