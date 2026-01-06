Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao condemned the recent killings of Hindus in Bangladesh, noting six deaths in 18 days. He criticized opposition parties for their silence and urged the Indian government to apply diplomatic pressure.

Telangana BJP State president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent spate of killings targeting Hindus in Bangladesh, stating that such incidents have sharply increased over the past few weeks and require urgent attention. Rao's reaction came amid reports of six Hindu deaths in just 18 days, including a journalist and a grocery shop owner, triggering concerns over the safety of minority communities in the neighbouring country.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Condemns Killings, Slams Opposition Silence

Speaking to ANI here, Rao said, "The killings of Hindus in Bangladesh are increasing day by day. For the last 18 days, around six people have been killed, including a journalist and a grocery shop owner, and this killing spree in Bangladesh targeting Hindus is condemned, and the entire nation stands by the minorities in Bangladesh."

He criticised opposition parties, accusing them of remaining silent on the issue. "Unfortunately, the political parties, both Congress parties, and including the other INDI alliance parties, are silent on this issue. They are speaking more about Venezuela, but they're not speaking about anything with regard to the plight of Hindus," he added.

Urges Diplomatic Pressure, Criticises Bangladesh Govt

Rao further urged collective diplomatic pressure, stating that India must clearly convey its stand against minority persecution. "I think the entire nation has to stand together and put pressure diplomatically. The government of India is doing it. The government of India is doing it. And also, it should show that India is against the killing of the minorities in Bangladesh..." he said.

He further added, "I should show that India is against the killing of minorities in Bangladesh. We stand by the minorities in Bangaldesh, and we condemn the killings of Hindus by the Bangladesh government. They should take steps to stop this killing spree in Bangladesh. Bangladesh government is totally silent, and it appears to be encouraging such incidents on the streets in Bangladesh."

Details of Recent Attacks

The remarks follow the killing of Hindu grocery trader Mani Chakraborty, who was attacked by unidentified assailants while running his shop in a busy market under Palash Upazila. He sustained critical injuries and later succumbed, marking the sixth such death in 18 days.

In another shocking incident, an ice factory owner and the acting editor of a newspaper were shot dead in public in Jessore. According to Prothom Alo, Rana Pratap Bairagi, 45, was called out of his factory in Kapalia Bazar, Monirampur, by motorcycle-borne assailants, taken to an alley, shot in the head at close range and had his throat slit. Police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem, with investigations underway. (ANI)